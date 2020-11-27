Uganda has dropped by three slots in the latest monthly FIFA Rankings released on Friday.

The Uganda Cranes have dropped from 76th place to 79th in the November rankings, garnering a total of 1321 points.

This comes on the back of a 1-0 loss to South Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Uganda’s opponents in group B of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Burkina Faso and Malawi are unmoved at 52nd and 123rd positions respectively while South Sudan have improved by 5 slots to 163rd.

Senegal tops the charts in Africa while Tunisia, AFCON holders Algeria, Nigeria, and Morocco completing the top 5.

Belgium maintains their place at the summit of global rankings with World Champions France following closely.

Brazil, England and Portugal complete the top five positions.

Africa’s Top 10

Senegal Tunisia Algeria Nigeria Morocco Egypt Cameroon Ghana Mali Burkina Faso

World Top 10