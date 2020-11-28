CAF Champions League (Preliminary Round)

1st Leg: Saturday, November 28, 2020: Vipers Sports Club (Uganda) Vs Al Hilal Omdurman (Sudan)

At St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (4 PM) – Behind closed doors

Vipers Sports Club head coach Fred Kajoba Kisitu has named the starting eleven against Al Hilal Omdurman.

Burundian goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora starts in goal ahead of Bashir Sekagya.

The backline has Bashir Asiku, Disan Galiwango at the right and left back roles respectively.

Team captain Halid Lwaliwa and Geofrey Wasswa are in central defence with Siraje Ssentamu in the holding midfield role.

Jamil Kalisa, Karim Watambala, Milton Karisa and Abraham Ndugwa are the offensive midfielders with Congolese Cesar Manzoki in the forward’s lead role.

The match is handled by Somalian referees.

Vipers SC XI: Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Bashir Asiku, Disan Galiwango, Halid Lwaliwa (Captain), Geofrey Wasswa, Siraje Ssentamu, Jamil Kalisa, Karim Watambala, Milton Karisa, Cesar Manzoki, Abraham Ndugwa

Substitutes: Bashir Sekagya (G.K), Denis Kiggundu, Livingstone Mulondo, Rashid Toha, David Bagoole, Ibrahim Orit, Paul Mucureezi, Dan Sserunkuma, Allan Kayiwa

Al Hilal Omdurman XI: Ali Abdullah Abu Ashrin (GK), Alsamalh Mirghani, Muhammad Ouattara, Tayeb Abdel Razek, Faris Abdullah, Nasreddin AL-SHAGIL, Abu Aqla Abdullah, Nizar Hamid, Walid Al-Shulah, Eid Moghaddam, Vinny Combi Bongonga