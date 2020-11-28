Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane became only the third coach in the history of the Caf Champions League to win the trophy with two different teams.

The South African guided the Red Devils to a 2-1 victory over local rivals Zamalek at the Cairo International stadium four years after lifting the trophy with his home side, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pitso Mosimane is the 3RD COACH to win the CAF Champions League with two teams after winning it with Mamelodi Sundowns (2016) and Al Ahly SC (2020) all beating Zamalek SC in the final.



Oscar Fullone – ASEC Mimosas & Raja CA



Mahmoud El Gohary – Al Ahly SC & Zamalek SC pic.twitter.com/qwg5ERzjUj — NUHU Adams (New Account) (@NuhuAdams_) November 27, 2020

Mohamed Madgy Afsha scored late in the game for the record African champions to turn Mohamed Shikabala equaliser after Soleya had given Al Ahly the lead into a mere consolation.

“It’s an unbelievable and an amazing feeling,” Mosimane said after the closely contested all Egyptian affair.

“Not everyone can win the Champions League. It was a difficult match. We played a very good team,” he added.

The game lived up to its billing with three good goals and the South African couldn’t help but appreciate and also paid tribute to everyone at the club he joined three months ago.

“Beautiful goals from the three scorers of the game. I must thank everyone who took part in this success; the players, the technical team, the president of the club, everyone.”

Jingles as famously known among football circles is already looking ahead as the new season in Egypt gets underway this weekend.

“The new season start this weekend; we don’t even have a time for a break. Of course, we enjoy the moment, but we have to start preparing CAF Super Cup and Egyptian Cup.”

Al Ahly had last won the Caf Champions League in 2013 and the win on Friday evening ended a seven year wait for a ninth crown.