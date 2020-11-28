Vipers suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of visitors Al Hilal in the preliminary round of the first leg of the Caf Champions League at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende.

Waleed Bakhiet scored the winning goal in the first half to silence the Venoms who put up a lacklustre performance especially in the first half.

Here is our Ismael Kiyonga rated the Venoms on the day.

Fabien Mutombora

Fabien Mutombora 5.0: Could have done better with the goal conceded. He was reckless with his clearances and nearly gifted the visitors a goal in the first half. Made a last gasp save to keep the score line respectable.

Bashir Asiku

Bashir Asiku 4.5: He started at right back but gave nothing going forward and didn’t defend well when the Sudanese attacked.

Disan Galiwango

Disan Galiwango 5.5: As a left back in the first half, he offered less in attack but improved after the break when he was deployed as wingback. He had two decent crosses in the area missed by his teammates before he was subbed.

Halid Lwaliwa

Halid Lwaliwa 6.5: Arguably Venoms’ best player on the day. He defended well and was willing to join in attack especially in the second half when the search for goal intensified.

Geoffrey Wasswa

Geoffrey Wasswa 5.0: Didn’t defend well in the lead up to Al Hilal goal and suffered whenever they attacked. Known for his adventurous play, he offered less on the afternoon.

Siraje Ssentamu

Siraje Ssentamu 4.5: He was slow in reaction and often late with his tackles. Booked in the first half.

Jamil Kaliisa

Jamil Kaliisa 4.0: Had a bright start with a couple touches on the ball but failed to split the resilient Al Hilal defence on occasions he was presented with opportunities. Withdrawn in the second half for David Bagoole.

Watambala

Karim Watambala 6.0: A workaholic in the middle of the pack and had Vipers’ first real shot on target in the 40th minute. But hardly given room to dictate play by the experienced Al Hilal midfield.

Milton Karisa

Milton Karisa 2.0: Substituted at the death of the first half after a horrific display on the afternoon. Hard to remember what he exactly offered on the day.

Lobi Ceaser Mazonki

Ceaser Mazonki 3.0: A willing work who lacked service especially in the first half but missed a very good chance in the second half to compound a miserable day on his debut.

Abraham Ndugwa

Abraham Ndugwa 4.0: Poor decision making on several occasions and failed to create an impact in attack. Isolated himself on the left before he was subbed.

Substitutes

David Bagoole

David Bagoole 6.0: Added some spark in the middle with his silky touches and helped the Venoms hold on to possession.

Ibrahim Oriti 5.0: Used his ability to beat off some opponents when he came on but guilty for missing a good chance with the keeper beaten. Forced one good save from the opponents’ goalie with a shot from outside the area.

Paul Mucureezi

Paul Mucureezi 6.0: He created two very good opportunities and appeared the most likely source of creativity for the Venoms when he came on. But he went into oblivion after what appeared as an injury that kept him limping until the final whistle.

Dan Sserunkuma 4.0: He missed a sitter after coming on for Ndugwa.