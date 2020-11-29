In the aftermath of Vipers’ 1-0 slip at home to Sudan’s Al Hilal Omdurman at the St Mary’s Stadium during the CAF Champions League on Saturday, the host head coach Fred Kajoba Kisitu acknowledged it was a disappointing performance.

Perhaps, he was quick to pick the positives from the game, going forward as the return leg is only a few days away.

“It is disappointing that we couldn’t get the result we wanted.” he told the club media moments after the match.

“We shall go back and reflect on where we didn’t do well.” he added.

Waleed Bakhiet gave the visitors the lead on 25 minutes, capitalizing on poor defending to slam home a bullet shot inside the goal area after the hosts failed to deal with a long throw-in from the right.

Al Hilal Omdurman head coach Zoran Manojlovic greets Vipers’ coaches Paul Kiwanuka and Fred Kajoba Kisitu before the game kick off (Courtesy)

Al Hilal Omdurman remained dominant and would have easily doubled their lead but the Vipers’ defence of the largely impressive skipper Halid Lwaliwa, Bashir Asiku, Disan Galiwango, Geofrey Wasswa and goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora remained solid.

The Venoms made four changes in the match, the first coming on the stroke of half time when Ibrahim Orit made his long awaited debut in Vipers’ colours, replacing the off-shade pacy winger Milton Karisa.

Other changes for Vipers witnessed the introduction of David Bagoole, Daniel Sserunkuma and Paul Mucureezi for Jamil Kalisa, Abraham Ndugwa and Disan Galiwango respectively.

Orit, Mucureezi and Bagoole all impressed as Vipers sought for the equalizer and possible winner in vain.

Mucureezi delivered two pint point crosses from the right but Sserunkuma, Orit and Congolese towering forward Cesar Manzoki all failed to convert on different incidents.

Orit took on the opposition with confidence but many a time, the final ball eluded him.

Vipers’ midfielder Abraham Ndugwa and Walid Al-Shulah respect the gravitational pull during a physical contest for the ball (Credit: John Batanudde)

Return Leg:

The return leg happens next week at the Omdurman stadium and preparations start almost immediately.

“We still have the return leg next week and there’s chance that we can go there and look for a better result.” Kajoba disclosed.

The team final preparations and traveling schedule will be communicated in the course of this week.

How Vipers Assembled against Al Hilal Omdurman:

Vipers SC XI: Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Bashir Asiku, Disan Galiwango, Halid Lwaliwa (Captain), Geofrey Wasswa, Siraje Ssentamu, Jamil Kalisa (58’ David Bagoole), Karim Watambala, Milton Karisa (43’ Ibrahim Orit), Cesar Manzoki, Abraham Ndugwa (58’ Daniel Sserunkuma)

Substitutes Not Used: Bashir Sekagya (G.K), Denis Kiggundu, Livingstone Mulondo, Rashid Toha, Allan Kayiwa