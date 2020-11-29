Yusuf Ssozi can’t wait to get going after returning from a long injury lay off that has kept him out for over ten months.

The Police midfielder hasn’t played since limping off in the 2-1 win over Wakiso Giants in the premier league on January 11 this year.

However, the highly rated box to box midfielder who impressed with the Cops last season earning a national team summon is back on his feet and available for selection ahead of the new season that tentatively gets underway on Thursday December 3.

Yusuf Ssozi in action against Vipers last year Credit: File

“I can’t thank Allah enough for I have been down for 10 months with a serious injury but am back stronger today,” Ssozi posted after playing 90 minutes in a friendly game against Kyaggwe Ssaza at Lugogo on Saturday which the Cops won 4-0.

He also paid tribute to his coach Abdallah Mubiru for the patience, support and trust in him despite being down.

“New contract, new ambitions and targets for the new season but all thanks to Coach Abdallah Mubiru,” he added.

Yusuf Ssozi evades away from a Burundian opponent Credit: FUFA Media

Ssozi who featured for the Cranes in the Chan 2020 qualifier against Burundi over two legs is one of the several players that have renewed their contracts at the 2005 champions.

He will have to compete for a place on the team with the experienced Tonny Mawejje, the ever-present Samuel Kayongo, and new signing Frank Tumwesigye ‘Zaga’ in a congested but talented Cops midfield.

Tentatively, Police start the 2020/21 season on Friday December 4 at home to Wakiso Giants.