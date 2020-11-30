AFCON U-20 Qualifiers (CECAFA Zone)

Semi-finals: Monday, 30th November 2020

Uganda Vs Kenya – Black Rhino Academy, Karatu (12 PM)

Tanzania Vs South Sudan – Black Rhino Academy, Karatu (3:30 PM)

Uganda U-20 (The Hippos) head coach Morley Byekwaso has released the starting eleven to face Kenya during the first semi-final contest against Kenya at the Black Rhino Academy in Karatu, Tanzania on Monday afternoon.

KCCA towering defender Musa Ramathan returns from a red card suspension during the South Sudan duel.

Ramathan thus starts in the four man defence line that also has team skipper Gavin Kizito Mugweri, left back Azizi Kayondo and BUL’s Kenneth Semakula as goalkeeper Jack Komakech maintains his place as well.

Aziz Kayondo and Najib Yiga both start the game against Kenya (Credit: FUFA Media)

Bobosi Byaruhanga maintains his slot as the defensive midfielder, sitting behind Isma Mugulusi, Steven Sserwadda, Najib Yiga and Richard Basangwa.

Ivan Bogere will lead the quest for the much needed goals.

Uganda Hippos traveled to Karatu on Sunday afternoon from Arusha and checked in at the Bougainvillea Safari Lodge.

The semi-final line up has Uganda – Kenya kicking off by noon ahead of the second semi-final between Tanzania and South Sudan at 3:30 p.m.

The two finalists shall qualify for the AFCON U-20 finals that will be staged in Mauritania (2021).

Uganda U-20 XI Vs Kenya: Jack Komakech (G.K), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Captain), Aziz Kayondo, Musa Ramathan, Kenneth Semakula, Isma Mugulusi, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Richard Basangwa, Najib Yiga, Ivan Bogere, Steven Sserwadda

Subs: Denis Ssenyondwa Kaala (G.K), Richard Bbosa, Ashiraf Mulindi, Faisal Wabyoona, Joseph Kafumbe, Joseph Kizza Bukenya, Raymond Onyai, Alpha Thierry Ssali, Ivan Asaba