Uganda Premier League record Champions Sports Club Villa have gone through several changes during off season and for the staunch fans, the team seems to be headed in the right direction.

Administration wrangles have for long sunk the team to new depths but the recent efforts could perhaps be a good indicator that the Jogoos will recover their lost glory soon.

The consorted efforts made in cleaning up the SC Villa house have given the club a new image and every day comes with hope for a revitalized team.

It is upon this background that head coach Edward Kaziba is oozing with confidence ahead of the new season that gets underway this week.

Despite working under tough conditions last season, Kaziba defied odds to help the team finish in a respectable third position.

Considering that the team lacked motivation in terms of payment for the players and the quality to have a final push in the title chase, SC Villa faithfuls were proud of the position.

Kaziba believes there can be further improvement in the forthcoming season and states that his troops will ably compete.

The club’s target this season, is to entertain and win with style. We finished third last season, an improvement from the previous season. As a progressive club, we must aim higher this season. We are Sports Club Villa,” said Kaziba as quoted by the club website.

Despite losing some players like Ambrose Kirya, Bashir Mutanda, Ronald Magwali and Ibrahim Kibumba, the coach is optimistic that the new additions will ably fill the voids.

“We have added in some young talented players whom we think will easily grasp the technical team’s tactics so that together we can propel the club to the highest level. They are blending in very well and fast although it takes time to catch up with the playing style of the team.”

“We cannot wait to unleash what we have been working out on in the per-season,” Kaziba added.

Some of the new arrivals include Meddie Kibirige, Nasser Lukwago, Andrew Kyambadde and Goffin Ofoywroth.

The Jogoos will start their season away against BUL FC at Kyabazinga Stadium in Jinja on Friday,4th December.