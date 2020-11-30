With the days to the kick-off of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League fast clicking, there are varying developments from the different parties hand.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) alongside the Uganda Premier League secretariat are working around the corner to enforce the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) set to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus including the testing of players, officials and other associated personnel.

As the many clubs are also busy with the behind the scenes preparations to ensure promising commencement of the season, others are playing catch up with the latest draft of fixtures released on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Eastern Uganda stationed club Busoga United Football Club has had quite a number of misfortunes during this off season period.

The latest is the shocking resignation of the club’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Paul “Brazilian 10” Kulumba.

Paul Kulumba during the happy times at Busoga United Football Club

“I have resigned as Busoga United Football Club Public Relations Officer to concentrate on my music career as well my radio and Television journalism work.”Kulumba, a musician who also works with BABA Media group disclosed.

Kulumba’s resignation comes at a time when it has been confirmed that Busoga United will face newly promoted UPDF at a venue yet to be disclosed this Saturday, 5th November 2020.

The decision to throw in the towel comes after the club’s former media officer Fred Mwambu also moved on for greener pastures.

Bold Decision:

The “Oli Wange” hit singer whose enviable collabo with Vanie Tyrah has left many yearning for more of their vocal productions insists that the decision to resign from the club he has served diligently for five years was a firm and bold one.

“It has been a bold decision for a club I have worked for 6 years from 2015-2020.” He added.

Paul Kulumba

Appreciation:

Kulumba extends a sincere vote of appreciation to the club management, the players and players that he has worked with.

I would like to thank the management of this club for having entrusted me in that role for the period of time I have been serving. The club president (Madam Dianah Nyago), Osodo Bwire (first vice president), Daniel Martin Oketcho (second vice president), Samuel Mugabi (third vice president) and Robert Adotu (club treasurer). I would like to thank the players and the media fraternity for strong cooperation they had with me during the time I have been in the office. We have had good and bad moments at the club and in whichever way we have shared and taken responsibility of them as a team. Paul “Brazilian 10” Kulumba

Good & telling moments:

Right from the time of appointment thus far, Kulumba vividly recalls the bright and grey areas in the execution of his work tasks at hand.

Most remarkably, he points out the qualification of the club from the FUFA Big League (second tier), the highest performance in the league (4th during the 2019-20 season) and the memorable victories against the traditional giants on the land; Sports Club Villa, Vipers, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and needless to add; their nemesis; BUL.

He picks out the 6-2 loss to Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) in 2014/15 during the FUFA Big League promotional final at Lugogo as the one of the worst moments.

I recall when we qualified to the Uganda Premier League on the last day of the league in 2015/2016 season at the Kanyanya play ground after beating Wandegeya Football Club 3-2. This is still fresh in my memories. We finished 5th in our second season in the league and 4th last season. I remember the good memorable wins against giants like Sports Club Villa, Vipers, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and our rivals Bul, after overcoming them home and away last season. For the bad times, we lost the 2014/2015 big league promotional final to JMC 6-2. We also struggled during the debut season almost going back to big league where we came from and the failure to beat KCCA for the years we have been in the topflight league. Paul “Brazilian 10” Kulumba

Busoga United players celebrate a goal

Key highlights:

In his tenure of office, the club’s social media platforms (Facebook page, Twitter Handle and Website) that were virtually extinct were created and became fully operational from the transition of the club as Busoga United F.C from Kirinya Jinja Secondary School.

The players learnt how to speak to media during press conferences and after matches. They also learnt how to effectively use their social media platforms. We made sure club is known and ever kept in media and people right from Jinja where it’s based, Busoga region and Uganda at large, well defended in all ways using my strong voice on the microphone, media accreditation was emphasized with consistently printed line ups during the home matches. I wish the club good in their endeavor. Paul “Brazilian 10” Kulumba

Paul Kulumba and signing partner Vanie Tyrah will now have more time for music

What is in next in pipeline?

Kulumba will continue with his work as a sports analyst and news anchor on Baba Media Group.

He is also going to dedicate more time to his budding music project that stems from November 2018.

Paul Kulumba performs during one of his musical shows

Oli Wange (Credit: Paul Kuluma 10′)

After the break-even Gospel hit Yeyeka Mukama, Kulumba has since shifted goal posts to love and sensational music as well as health (Coronavirus) and educational hits.

The ever swelling gallery of songs include; Ndibassa, Akalimu, Love Yo, Omulungi Wange, Tukwatire Wamu and Oli Wange (Collaboration with Vanie Tyrah) Watuuka and his latest Kankyakale.

Kankyakale (Credit: Paul Kulumba 10′)

Just like his final remarks of wishing the club the best, the brand of Busoga United FC and legacy will be carried forward and possibly a replacement appointed.

After their UPDF game on 5th December 2020 away, Busoga United will play host to arch rivals BUL at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on 8th December before hosting Kyetume three days later.

On 15th December, they visit Abdallah Mubiru’s Police at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo and will host the league reigning champions Vipers, five days to the long awaited Christmas Day.