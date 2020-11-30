AFCON U-20 Qualifiers (CECAFA Zone)

Semi-finals:

Uganda 3-1 Kenya

Kenya Tanzania 1-0 South Sudan

Kassim Harunah scored the lone goal as Tanzania edged South Sudan 1-0 during the second semi-final of the 2020 CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup at the Black Rhino Academy, Karatu.

After a resilient display by South Sudan, the home team broke the deadlock with Kassim’s goal in the 56th minute.

It then necessitated solid defending and collective team work as the home side progressed to the final, a prize that comes with a ticket for the 2021 AFCON finals that will be staged in Mauritania, West Africa.

Tanzania now joins Uganda who booked the first ticket after a comprehensive 3-1 win against rivals Kenya.

Ivan Bogere netted a brace after defender Kenneth Semakula scored an odd goal off Najib Yiga’s curling corner kick.

Kenya scored a late consolation through the immensely talented forward Enock Wanyama.

Tuesday is a rest day ahead of Wednesday’s final to determine the champions of 2020.

Tanzania also won the 2019 version in Uganda.