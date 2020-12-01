The first round of the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 across four qualifying groups concluded on Sunday in Kigali, Rwanda, and Alexandria, Egypt.

Fixtures of Group E that houses Uganda were played in Alexandria with Silverbacks recording two wins (against Morocco and Cape Verde) and put themselves in a good position to qualify.

Silverbacks skipper and combo guard Jimmy Enabu who is averaging 17.7 points and 5 assists a game in just under 30 minutes is pleased with the team’s performance thus far.

I think the team performed very well this week. We put ourselves in a very good position to compete in the second round so right we are enjoying the win (against Cape Verde), enjoying the accomplishment. We will go back home and prepare for the next window at least we have some time to recover and maybe preparations will start as soon as we can. Jimmy Enabu

Robinson Opong goes for the basket Credit: FIBA

Shooting guard Robinson Opong who is averaging 19 points and torched Morocco is equally elated by the team’s first-round outing.

I’m very happy that we were able to win two out of three games and putting ourselves in a position to qualify for the AfroBasket 2021. Obviously, this is big for Ugandan basketball. Playing the way we did, I think we showed that we learned from the past losses and we gained experience from it and now we are just getting over the hump and I’m very excited about the future. Robinson Opong

The group’s second round of the qualifiers will be played in Cairo, Egypt from February 19-21, 2021.

Second Round Fixtures