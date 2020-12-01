79th Uganda Amateurs Golf Open:

Round 1: Tuesday,1st December 2020

At Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

The most prestigious event on the Uganda Golf Union Calendar, the Uganda Golf Open series officially teed off last week with the ladies event at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club, Kitante in Kampala.

Martha Babirye successfully defended her crown that she had won a year ago at Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa resort, Kigo.

Now, the time for the 79th edition of the Uganda Amateurs Golf Open has come.

The four rounds action that will involve 72 holes has attracted as many as 131 golfers from the different clubs in Uganda, Kenya, Sweden and Tanzania.

Day one will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in the stroke play championship event.

According to the tournament director, John Kato, there will be two tee-offs; one the first and tenth tees to carter for the swelling numbers of golfers.

“We shall have the 1st and 10th tees from as early as 7 am to mid-day. The mode of play is stroke” he clarified of the Tusker Malt branded event.

A new champion awaits to be crowned on Friday, 4th November 2020 since the defending champion, Daniel Nduva did not register to take part.

Daniel Nduva will not defend his crown

A host of lower handicap golfers from Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya are therefore ready to battle for the most coveted prize whose winner automatically stands a chance to turn professional.

Pre-tournament favourite Joseph Cwinya-ai will face a host of battle hardened young golfers as Denis Styles Asaba, Michael Alunga, Ibrahim Bagalana, the Kasango brothers of Phillip and Grace, James Koto, long hitter Aaron Magomola, Nasser Mackie, Emmanuel Moko, Habbib Kissande, Ronald Blink Otim and of course a former winner Rogers Byaruhanga.

Byaruhanga won the open in 2011 and has remained competitive thus far.

Cwinya-ai tees off from the tenth tee-box alongside Yassin Boyi, Reagan Akena and Kenyan George Mburu at 8:30 am.

“It is not easy to predict golf. Perhaps, personally, I will give my best shot for the tournament before I turn professional next year” Cwinya-ai, the reigning USPA – Male golfer of the year noted.

A wide range of Kenyans as Edwin Analo, Dennis Gakuo, Simon Karari, Mutahi Kenduiwo, Kibugu Mutahi, Simon Njogu, Lavin Asego, George Kituku, Aaron Kituri, Mureithi J. Mwangi and others are all roaring for glory.

Tanzania is represented by the country’s top amateur Joseph Victor as England has Sameer Noorani.

Kitante is now a bee hive of activity bearing in mind that in the same week, the professionals will also swing off.

Full Schedule:

First Tee:

7:30 AM: Michael Alunga (Uganda), Kamau J. Mburu (Kenya), Daniel Baguma (Uganda), Ismail Dalfodio (Uganda)

7:40 AM: Hatwib Katoto (Uganda), Ibrahim Bagalana (Uganda), Faruk Abubakari (Uganda), Abdallah Kakooza (Uganda)

7:50 AM: Tom Derrick Jingo (Uganda), Bruce Gomushabe (Uganda), Peter Etomet (Uganda), Godfrey Bwambale (Uganda)

8:00 AM: James Koto (Uganda), Fred Kimbugwe (Uganda), Wycliff Leo Muhimbo (Uganda), Aaron Mugomola (Uganda)

8:10 AM : Anselm Olweny (Uganda), Simon Njogu (Kenya), Sande Lulet (Uganda), Allan Mugisha (Uganda)

8:20 AM : Walter Debbo (Uganda), Lavin Asego (Kenya), Christopher Arineitwe (Uganda), Hussein Alemiga (Uganda)

8:30 AM : George Kituku (Uganda), Nasser Mackie (Uganda), Fred Nkuranga (Uganda), Aaron Kituri (Kenya)

8:40 AM : Emmanuel Moko (Uganda), Mureithi J. Mwangi (Kenya), Raymond Mwesige (Uganda), Pius Omara (Uganda)

8:50 AM: John Byabagambi (Uganda), Christopher Baguma (Uganda), Silver Rugambwa (Uganda), Joseph Ngobi (Uganda)

John Byabagambi (Uganda), Christopher Baguma (Uganda), Silver Rugambwa (Uganda), Joseph Ngobi (Uganda) 9:00 AM: Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda), Edwin Analo (Kenya), Dennis Styles Asaba (Uganda), Brian Kamoga (Uganda)

Break:

11:30 AM: Alex Coutinho (Uganda), Frank Ochieng (Uganda), Edgar Muzahura (Uganda), Benson Ndugu (Kenya)

11:40 AM : Joseph Victor (Tanzania), Abdul Kakeeto (Uganda), Charles Kalumuna (Uganda), Ashvin Kananathan (Uganda)

: Joseph Victor (Tanzania), Abdul Kakeeto (Uganda), Charles Kalumuna (Uganda), Ashvin Kananathan (Uganda) 11:50 AM: Kimani Nyambura (Uganda), Peter Kisembo (Uganda), Stefan Krisch (Sweden), Brian Rwabwogo (Uganda)

12:00 PM: Sameer Noorani (England), Sammy Migunda (Uganda), Carl Makokha (Kenya), Kelvin Liu (Uganda)

12:10 PM: Michael Tumusiime (Uganda), Robert Odero (Kenya), Godfrey Nsubuga (Uganda), Rodell Gaita (Uganda)

12:20 PM : Moses Matisko Baryamujura (Uganda), Ancel Tumwesigye (Uganda), Njoroge Kibugu (Kenya), Richard Oloka (Uganda)

: Moses Matisko Baryamujura (Uganda), Ancel Tumwesigye (Uganda), Njoroge Kibugu (Kenya), Richard Oloka (Uganda) 12:30 PM: Rajab Piwang (Uganda), John Paul Basabose (Uganda), Joseph Bagabo (Uganda), Adel Balala (Kenya)

Tenth Tee:

7:30 AM: Tawfiq Bagalana (Uganda), Rogers Eyoyo (Uganda), Clovis Kasangaki (Uganda)

7:40 AM: Grace Kasango (Uganda), Joseph Kasozi (Uganda), Elly Barno (Kenya), Morris Ashaba (Uganda)

7:50 AM: Jimmy Ategeka (Uganda), Canary Kabise (Uganda), Andrew Muwanguzi (Uganda), Collins Mwesigwa (Uganda)

8:00 AM: Isaiah Kwizera (Uganda), Marvin Kibirige(Uganda), Siraji Onzima (Uganda), Ebill Omollo Otieno (Kenya)

8:10 AM : Emmanuel Adrabo (Uganda), Ronnie Akorabirungi (Uganda), Michael Busingye (Uganda), Ismail Birikadde (Uganda)

8:20 AM : Joseph Kanolera (Uganda), Bulhan Matovu (Uganda), Daniel Musinguzi (Uganda), Mwangi Rimui (Kenya)

: Joseph Kanolera (Uganda), Bulhan Matovu (Uganda), Daniel Musinguzi (Uganda), Mwangi Rimui (Kenya) 8:30 AM: Joseph Cwinya-ai (Uganda), Yassin Boyi (Uganda), Reagan Akena (Uganda), George Mburu (Kenya)

8:40 AM: Habib Kissande (Uganda), Phillip Kasango (Uganda), Samuel Kato (Uganda), Brian Jawiyambe (Uganda)

8:50 AM: John Walusimbi (Uganda), Ian Kalema Posiano (Uganda), Hassan Kagoso (Uganda), Ibrahim Aliga (Uganda)

John Walusimbi (Uganda), Ian Kalema Posiano (Uganda), Hassan Kagoso (Uganda), Ibrahim Aliga (Uganda) 9:00 AM: Noah Waibi Bayega (Uganda), Andrew Mugume (Uganda), Brian Omirambe (Uganda), Willy Parum (Uganda)

Break:

11:30 AM: Ivan Sekulima (Uganda), Herbert Watsala (Uganda), Nicholaas Snyman (Uganda), John Lejirma (Kenya)

11:40 AM : Dennis Lulangwa (Uganda), Isaac Ogola Makokha (Kenya), Ronald Otim Blink (Uganda), Shaban Ram (Uganda)

: Dennis Lulangwa (Uganda), Isaac Ogola Makokha (Kenya), Ronald Otim Blink (Uganda), Shaban Ram (Uganda) 11:50 AM: Moshi Toko (Uganda), Dennis Gakuo (Kenya), Andrew Baguma (Uganda), Collins Acellam (Uganda)

12:00 PM: Simon Karari (Kenya), Andrew Opio (Uganda), Dave Plenderleith (Uganda), Isaac Mariera (Uganda)

12:10 PM : Mutahi Kenduiwo (Kenya), Andrew Ssekibejja (Uganda), Yunus Bbaale (Uganda), Sam Kacungira (Uganda)

: Mutahi Kenduiwo (Kenya), Andrew Ssekibejja (Uganda), Yunus Bbaale (Uganda), Sam Kacungira (Uganda) 12:20 PM: Kibugu Mutahi (Kenya), Adam Muhammod (Uganda), Andrew Mawanda (Uganda), Ernest Rukundo (Uganda)

Cast of winners:

Amateur Category: