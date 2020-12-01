2020 Masaza Cup: Official opening match – 12th December – Bulemeezi Vs Butambala

At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru – Buikwe District (Kyaggwe Ssaza)

The Buganda Kingdom Minister of Sports, Leisure and Recreation Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu has commended the role of sports federations in their role of developing the sector.

Ssekabembe, flanked by the head of Kabaka security team Major Musaazi Lutwama, was officiating at the inspection of the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru in Buikwe District – Kyaggwe Ssaza on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

The inspection was guided by a team from Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) led by the FUFA Deputy CEO – Football Decolas Kiiza Hantali, Jackson Nyiima and Mansoor Kimumwe.

The delegation also had the Masaza Cup local organizing committee, whose chairman Sulaiman Ssejjengo assured of tranquil preparations to have the event as a complete success.

The members in a planning meeting at Njeru

“I commend the sports federations for liaising to promote the games. We are companions in the cause of promoting sports than competitors. I thank FUFA for granting the opportunity for the Masaza Cup to be played at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru. We shall comply with the all the necessary regulations set by the National Council of Sports (NCS), Ministry of Health and other agencies to have a peaceful tournament” Owek. Ssekabembe noted.

Kiiza called for collective efforts from all the parties at play in a bid to have a successful championship where prior testing of players, team and match officials, organizing committee members and the media will be compulsory.

The playing surface at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru was also inspected

“We shall need collective efforts from all the parties at play to have a successful tournament. Testing of players, officials, committee members and media for COVID-19 will be mandatory as well as respect to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) by the ministry of health and government” Kiiza disclosed.

Facilities at Njeru that include the offices, dining hall, accommodation rooms, the playing field and dressing rooms were inspected.

The kick-off has been set for 12th December 2020 at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru in Buikwe District (Bugerere Ssaza) and as usual will be graced by His Majesty, the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Defending champions Bulemeezi will take on Butambala during the first game of the championship that will be played without fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each of the 18 Masaza Cup team got Shs 4,000,00 cash to help in the preparations. Each team also got jerseys and balls. Buganda Kingdom will meet the accommodation and feeding costs for all the teams.

At the same event, each of the Masaza teams got the tournament booklets that have rules and regulations.

The Masaza Cup is an annual Buganda Kingdom tournament that has been played since 2004 and usually features 19 teams from 19 different Buganda Kingdom regions.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Airtel Uganda is sponsoring the tournament as the title sponsor.

The tournament that should have kicked off in July 2020 was postponed due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Bulemezi Ssaza lifted the 2019 Airtel Masaza Cup following a 1-0 victory over Busiro in extra time with South Sudanese U-20 international scoring the match winner.

Previous Winners: