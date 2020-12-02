

A quartet of match officials from Burundi has been appointed to take charge of the game between Al Hilal and Vipers due this weekend.



Uganda’s representative in the CAF Champions League, Vipers SC will make the trip to Sudan seeking to overturn the first leg defeat.



The officials appointed by CAF include; centre referee Thierry Nkurunziza. He will be joined by fellow countrymen Herve Kakunze and Gustave Baguma as first and second assistant referees respectively.



Georges Gatogato also from Burundi will be the fourth official while Sebit Librato Begi Rassas from South Sudan has been appointed the match commissioner.



Al Hilal won the first leg 1-0 at St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende and will hope to capitalize on this to progress to the next round.

Vipers SC on the other hand will seek to overcome a mountain challenge by overturning the result in Kampala.



The winner on aggregate will face either Ghana’s Asante Kotoko or FC Noudhibou from Mauritania at the second qualifying stage.