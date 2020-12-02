The 2020/21 Uganda Premier League will officially get underway on Thursday with Soltilo Bright Stars FC hosting KCCA FC at Kavumba Recreation Center in Wakiso.

The anxiety for football to resume has been high and as the new season kicks off, Kawowo Sports’ Joel Muyita looks at some of the key statistics that you would to look at.

Red Cards

For the last three successive seasons, there has been a player sent off on match day one and coincidentally all come from Bright Stars FC.

Last season, Farouk Katongole was sent off as Bright Stars FC fell to Vipers SC after picking up two yellow cards. He recently joined URA FC.

At the start of the 2018/19 season, Augustine Kacancu was sent off in the game against Maroons FC. He had also scored in the same goal.

The other is Jimmy Kakooza also from Bright Stars FC who was sent off at the start of the 2017/18 season for a reckless challenge on Vipers midfielder Deus Bukenya.

Incomplete fixture on Match Day One

With Vipers fixture against new comers MYDA FC postponed because the later will be in Sudan for a return leg against Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League, match day one will have seven fixtures.

This will be the fourth straight season where all the eight fixtures that mark a match day are not played as the new season starts.

Last season, the game between Onduparaka FC and Police FC was not played.

Police FC was taking part in the East Africa Police Chiefs Corporation (EAPCO) games but without recommendation from FUFA and were docked points.

In 2018/19 season, the game between Mbarara FC and Express FC was postponed with the former failing to get an alternative home ground after Kakyeka stadium was deemed unfit to host games.

While in the 2017/18 season, Masavu FC was not allowed to play against Police FC because their players did not have licenses.

Debutants scoring

Last season only two debutants scored on match day one. That was John Ssemazi and Ivan Ntege scored who scored for Tooro United FC and URA FC respectively.

2018/19 campaign saw seven debutants that got onto the score sheet on matchday one. These included Davis Kasirye for Vipers SC, Vitalis Tabu for URA FC, Ronald Nyanzi (Police FC), Bashir Mutanda and Joseph Ssemujju for SC Villa plus Rashid Agau for Maroons FC.

Goals Scored

A total of 16 goals were scored from the seven games played last season, three less than those registered on match day one in the 2018/19 season.