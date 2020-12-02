Mathias Lule, a CAF “A” licensed tactician from Uganda has been appointed as head coach for Tanzania Premier League side Mbeya City Football Club.

The development was confirmed by Mbeya City’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Afisa Mtendaji Mkuu in a press release.

Mbeya City Football has announced Mathias Lule as a head coach from now. A special committee passed the name of Lule, a Ugandan after he accumulated 41 votes of all members. The club board formed special committee to scan requests and cv’s sent by coaches with regards to the vacancy announced. 14 coaches with class A (4 Tanzanians and 10 foreigners from Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, Ureno, Mexico and Italy. Afisa Mtendaji Mkuu, Mbeya City’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Lule’s appointment follows a lengthy period of inactivity without a club after he was part of the Uganda Cranes staff whose employment contracts were terminated following the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Matha, as he is fondly known by the football family is aged 41 years.

His other qualifications entail management of budding talents from Denmark and Sweden (Diploma in Youth football) and returns to Tanzania following service at Stand United in 2014.

The former Uganda Cranes and U-20 defender has also coached Entebbe, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Uganda Revenue Authority (as assistant coach), Express FC and lately Proline Football Club.

Mathias Lule (left) was Sebastien Desabre’s assistant on the Uganda Cranes team

He was then elevated to the head coach status of the Uganda U-17 national team (Hippos) and later appointed assistant coach for the senior team (Uganda Cranes), most remarkably was part of the team at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt and CHAN tournament hosted by Morocco.

He played for State House, Iganga and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) before he retired from the beautiful game to concentrate on coaching.

As a former defender, he preaches solid and compact play with occasional quick counter attacking football.

Lule’s official employment contract takes effect on 2nd December 2020.