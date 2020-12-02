

Crested Cranes forward Fauzia Najjemba has signed an agreement with World in Motion Sports Agency.



Christopher Lewis Atkins who works as an intermidiary with the aforementioned sports agency brokered the deal that lured Najjemba.



The Kampala Queens captain has signed a minor’s contract for a period of one year with guardian Dephus Jjemba signing on her behalf.



It should be noted that since she has not yet turned 18, Najjemba cannot sign a professional contact and thus, the agreement was made by Jjemba on her behalf.



Najjemba will turn 18 on 7th October next year a date on which the signed agreement will expire but with an option for renewal.



The main responsibility that World in Motion Sports agency will play for Najjemba includes negotiating any transfers, employment contracts and negotiating terms of sponsorship contracts.



World in Motion Sports agency has been in the business of transfer/representation of players for the last 20 years with strong bases in England, Portugal and Eastern Europe.



Wolves FC captain Conor Coady, Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and Ryan Rennett (Wolves FC).



In Women’s Football, the agency represents several players especially in Africa including Violah Nambi, a Ugandan who plies her trade at Vaxjo in Sweden.



The others include Thembi Kgatlana (Eibar), Linda Motlhalo(Djurgadens) and Noko Matlou (Eibar) all from South Africa, Charity Adule (Nigeria) and Marie Awona from Ghana.



Fauzia has been a key pillar for the Uganda U17 Women’s National Team that has registered success since it’s inception last year, winning COSAFA and CECAFA Championships.



The team was also the verge of qualifying for the World Cup but the tournament was cancelled because of the effects of Covid-19.