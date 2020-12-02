Tanzania Premier League champions Simba SC have confirmed the signing of Uganda Cranes midfielder Taddeo Lwanga.

The former SC Villa and Vipers SC captain has been a free agent after terminating his contract with Egypt’s Tanta FC due to unpaid wages.

TADDEO LWANGA NI MNYAMA



Karibu Msimbazi kiungo mkabaji (defensive midfielder) wa kimataifa wa timu ya Taifa ya Uganda ambaye amewahi kuzichezea timu za Express FC, SCV Kampala, Vipers FC na Tanta FC, Taddeo Lwanga (@taddeolwanga) #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/3QlW264zdO — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) December 2, 2020

The details of his contract remain undisclosed but it’s understood the defensive midfield gem has signed two years.

“Welcome to Msimbazi Uganda’s international defensive midfielder who has played for Express, SC Villa, Vipers and Tanta, Taddeo Lwanga,” Simba posted on twitter.

Lwanga has been given shirt number 4 and moves into the footsteps of compatriots Emmanuel Okwi, Murushid Jjuuko and Hamis Diego Kiiza who have played for Msimbazi before.