AFCON U-20 Qualifiers (CECAFA Zone):

Third Place: Kenya Vs South Sudan – 12 PM

Kenya Vs South Sudan – 12 PM Final: Tanzania Vs Uganda – 3:30 PM

At Black Rhino Academy Sports Ground, Karatu

Uganda and hosts Tanzania will vie for the trophy of the 2020 CECAFA Challenge Cup U-20 when the two countries face off in the final at the Black Rhino Academy Sports ground in Karatu on Wednesday, 2nd December 2020.

In the semi-finals, Uganda overcame Kenya 3-1 with Ivan Bogere scoring a brace and defender Kenneth Semakula coming with an odd goal.

During the second semi-final, Tanzania edged South Sudan 1-0 in a well contested duel where Kassim Harunah scored.

Morley Byekwaso and some players pray after the 3-2 win against Kenya in the semi-finals (Credit: FUFA Media)

Uganda’s head coach Morley Byekwaso expects an open and exciting game in the final because both sides have comfortable players on the ball.

“I expect an exciting game in the final. We play a side that is comfortable on the ball as our players. The better prepared side will carry the day” Byekwaso disclosed.

Byekwaso is expected to maintain the same side that beat Kenya in the semi-finals with a surprise addition of a fresh Ivan Asaba expected.

Asaba was rested in the game where Uganda dominated the Kenyan midfield with Isma Mugulusi, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Najib Yiga and Steven Sserwadda all running the show.

Ascent Academy goalkeeper Jack Komakech is expected to start ahead of Denis Ssendyowa who has not played any minutes in the tournament so far.

Skipper Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Musa Ramathan, Azizi Kayondo and Kenneth Ssemakula will all be at the back.

Ivan Bogere beats Kenya’s goalkeeper Maxwell (Credit: FUFA Media)

Richard Basangwa and lethal striker Ivan Bogere will lead the quest for goals.

Bogere has so far scored four goals in the championship.

By and large, Tanzania will be defending the crown that they won last year at the FUFA Technical Centre in Uganda after they smiled over Kenya 1-0 in the final.

Interestingly, both Uganda and Tanzania have already booked their berths to the 2021 AFCON U-20 finals in Mauritania, West Africa.

Uganda U-20 Probable XI Vs Tanzania: Jack Komakech (G.K), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Captain), Aziz Kayondo, Musa Ramathan, Kenneth Semakula, Isma Mugulusi, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Richard Basangwa, Najib Yiga, Ivan Bogere, Steven Sserwadda

Subs: Denis Ssenyondwa Kaala (G.K), Richard Bbosa, Ashiraf Mulindi, Faisal Wabyoona, Joseph Kafumbe, Joseph Kizza Bukenya, Raymond Onyai, Alpha Thierry Ssali, Ivan Asaba