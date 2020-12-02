FCON U-20 Qualifiers (CECAFA Zone):

Third Place: Kenya Vs South Sudan – 12:00 PM

Kenya Vs South Sudan – Final: Uganda Vs Tanzania- 3:00 PM

At Black Rhino Academy Sports Ground, Karatu

Uganda U-20 head coach Morley Byekwaso has released the starting eleven against hosts Tanzania in the final of the 2020 CECAFA U-20 challenge cup at the Black Rhino Academy sports ground in the tourist town of Karatu on Wednesday.

The same side that started against Kenya and won 3-1 has been maintained.

Ascent Academy goalkeeper Jack Komakech is maintained in goal posts ahead of Ssendyowa.

Komakech has played 270 minutes in the three matches so far against South Sudan, Burundi and Kenya.

The backline has captain Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Musa Ramathan, Abdul Azizi Kayondo and Kenneth Semakula.

Najib Yiga races to the ball in the semi-final clash against Kenya (Credit: FUFA Media)

Bobosi Byaruhanga is the defensive midfielder with Richard Basangwa, Isma Mugulusi, Najib Yiga and Steven Sserwadda in central midfield.

Uganda’s top scorer Ivan Bogere (with 4 goals) leads the line as sole striker, as usual.

Just like Komakech, defender Semakula, captain Kizito, holding midfielder Byaruhanga and left back Kayondo have also played full time with no substitution so far.

and hosts Tanzania will vie for the trophy of the 2020 CECAFA Challenge Cup U-20 when the two countries face off in the final at the Black Rhino Academy Sports ground in Karatu on Wednesday, 2nd December 2020.

Uganda U-20 XI Vs Tanzania: Jack Komakech (G.K), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Captain), Aziz Kayondo, Musa Ramathan, Kenneth Semakula, Isma Mugulusi, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Richard Basangwa, Najib Yiga, Ivan Bogere, Steven Sserwadda

Subs: Denis Ssenyondwa Kaala (G.K), Richard Bbosa, Ashiraf Mulindi, Faisal Wabyoona, Joseph Kafumbe, Joseph Kizza Bukenya, Raymond Onyai, Alpha Thierry Ssali, Ivan Asaba