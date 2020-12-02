

The match officials that will take charge of games on match day in the Uganda Premier League have been confirmed.



The 2020/21 season gets underway on Thursday with KCCA FC visiting Solitilo Bright Stars FC and the games will be played up to Saturday.



With seven games lined up, the referees’ appointments committee at FUFA has confirmed the names of the officials that will handle proceedings.



It should be noted that the 8th game which was supposed to have defending Champions Vipers SC taking on new comers MYDA FC was postponed because the former will be in Sudan to face Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League this weekend.



Below is a list of the match officials appointed;



Match One: Soltilo Bright Stars FC vs KCCA FC

Thursday, 3rd December 2020, Kavumba Recreation Center



Centre Referee: Ronald Madanda

First Assistant: Lee Okello

Second Assistant: Hakim Mulindwa

Fourth Official: William Oloya

Referees Assessor: Ali Tomusange

Match Two: Police FC vs Wakiso Giants FC

Friday, 4th December 2020, Phillip Omondi Stadium



Centre Referee: Asadu Semere

First Assistant: Mustafa Mafumu

Second Assistant: Dorcus Atuhaire

Fourth Official: Anna Akoyi

Referees Assessor: Dennis Batte



Match Three: BUL FC vs SC Villa

Friday, 4th December 2020, Kyabazinga Stadium



Centre Referee: Deogratious Opio

First Assistant: Dick Okello

Second Assistant: Lydia Nantabo

Fourth Official: Siraj Mpyangu

Referees Assessor: Catherine Adipo



Match Four: Mbarara City FC vs URA FC

Friday, 4th December 2020, Kakyeka Stadium



Centre Referee: Nasser Muhammed

First Assistant: Jane Mutonyi

Second Assistant: Steven Kimayo

Fourth Official: Lucky Kasalirwe

Referees Assessor: Mark Ssonko

Match Five: Onduparaka FC vs Express FC

Saturday, 5th December 2020, Greenlight Stadium



Centre Referee: Rajab Bakasambe

First Assistant: Sharif Lulenzi

Second Assistant: Tonny Agir

Fourth Official: Paul Omara

Referees Assessor: Amin Bbosa Nkono



Match Six: Kyetume FC vs Kitara FC

Saturday, 5th December 2020, FUFA Technical Centre



Centre Referee: Ali Kaddu

First Assistant: Richard Mugerwa

Second Assistant: Gilbert Ngyendo

Fourth Official: John Bosco Kalibbala

Referees Assessor: Ali Kalyango

Match Seven: UPDF FC vs Busoga United FC

Saturday, 5th December 2020, Bombo Barracks Ground



Centre Referee: Shamira Nabadda

First Assistant: Issa Masembe

Second Assistant: Samuel Mbabali

Fourth Official: Habiba Naigaga

Referees Assessor: Ndawula MS