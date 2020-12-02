The match officials that will take charge of games on match day in the Uganda Premier League have been confirmed.
The 2020/21 season gets underway on Thursday with KCCA FC visiting Solitilo Bright Stars FC and the games will be played up to Saturday.
With seven games lined up, the referees’ appointments committee at FUFA has confirmed the names of the officials that will handle proceedings.
It should be noted that the 8th game which was supposed to have defending Champions Vipers SC taking on new comers MYDA FC was postponed because the former will be in Sudan to face Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League this weekend.
Below is a list of the match officials appointed;
Match One: Soltilo Bright Stars FC vs KCCA FC
Thursday, 3rd December 2020, Kavumba Recreation Center
Centre Referee: Ronald Madanda
First Assistant: Lee Okello
Second Assistant: Hakim Mulindwa
Fourth Official: William Oloya
Referees Assessor: Ali Tomusange
Match Two: Police FC vs Wakiso Giants FC
Friday, 4th December 2020, Phillip Omondi Stadium
Centre Referee: Asadu Semere
First Assistant: Mustafa Mafumu
Second Assistant: Dorcus Atuhaire
Fourth Official: Anna Akoyi
Referees Assessor: Dennis Batte
Match Three: BUL FC vs SC Villa
Friday, 4th December 2020, Kyabazinga Stadium
Centre Referee: Deogratious Opio
First Assistant: Dick Okello
Second Assistant: Lydia Nantabo
Fourth Official: Siraj Mpyangu
Referees Assessor: Catherine Adipo
Match Four: Mbarara City FC vs URA FC
Friday, 4th December 2020, Kakyeka Stadium
Centre Referee: Nasser Muhammed
First Assistant: Jane Mutonyi
Second Assistant: Steven Kimayo
Fourth Official: Lucky Kasalirwe
Referees Assessor: Mark Ssonko
Match Five: Onduparaka FC vs Express FC
Saturday, 5th December 2020, Greenlight Stadium
Centre Referee: Rajab Bakasambe
First Assistant: Sharif Lulenzi
Second Assistant: Tonny Agir
Fourth Official: Paul Omara
Referees Assessor: Amin Bbosa Nkono
Match Six: Kyetume FC vs Kitara FC
Saturday, 5th December 2020, FUFA Technical Centre
Centre Referee: Ali Kaddu
First Assistant: Richard Mugerwa
Second Assistant: Gilbert Ngyendo
Fourth Official: John Bosco Kalibbala
Referees Assessor: Ali Kalyango
Match Seven: UPDF FC vs Busoga United FC
Saturday, 5th December 2020, Bombo Barracks Ground
Centre Referee: Shamira Nabadda
First Assistant: Issa Masembe
Second Assistant: Samuel Mbabali
Fourth Official: Habiba Naigaga
Referees Assessor: Ndawula MS