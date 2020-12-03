The magnetic appeal of football continues to manifest self in Uganda and beyond the boarder-lines with more sponsors joining the bandwagon of partners in supporting the development of the beautiful game.

With the kick-off of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League finally underway after a long delay because of the Coronavirus pandemic, several clubs have remained on course to seek sponsors.

At least each of the 16 clubs in the top tier of the country has a key partner or two on board.

Wakiso Giants Football Club marking their second season in the top flight has joined the bandwagon of teams in that aforementioned cluster.

On Thursday, December 3, 2020, the club christened as the “Purple Sharks” officially unveiled the main sponsor; Ward Wizard Solutions Uganda Limited (Innovations and Mobility Limited), a company with firm roots in India.

The momentous well graced ceremony was held at Grand Imperial Hotel, GoodFellas Hall at which Shs 200,000,000 was announced as the full package, coming in four batches with the first instalment of Shs 50,000,000 already released as the season rolls off.

The sponsor was ably represented by the General manager Nirav Shah as the Wakiso Giants chairman Hassan Lule, Chief Executive Officer Sula Kamoga, head of corporate affairs Ismail Kiyonga, head coach Douglas Bamweyana, a player Joshua Lubwama and FUFA’s marketing director Esther Musoke also attended the unveiling event.

The sponsors and Wakiso Giants officials show off the jerseys for the club

Ward Wizard group has three sister brands; Joy e-bike, Vyom Electronics and Home Appliances and Motorol (specialty, industrial, automotive lubricants); all of which will partake the treasured Wakiso Giant’s shirt.

Vyom takes up the front part of the shirt, Joy e-back goes on the sleeve and Motorol will occupy the lower back of the jersey.

Nirav in his address assured Wakiso Giants of full support for the period of working together.

When we were approached by management of Wakiso Giants Football Club, we took the time to research about the team. They have organized football values which rhyme with our objectives. They also have a passionate big fan base. Nirav Shah, Executive Director Ward Wizard Solutions Uganda

Nirav Shah

Nirav Shah and Sula Kamoga show off the back of the Wakiso Giants Football Club jersey

Kamoga, the club CEO reassured the sponsors of sporting excellence on and off the field of play.

Wakiso Giants Football Club is a trusted brand. We are committed to growing and winning with our partners. We target excellence on and off the field of play as we shall be competing for the trophy. We are ready to compete in all sports avenues. We are humbled for Ward Wizard Uganda’s sponsorship. Our budget for the season is Shs 1 billion and we welcome more sponsors on board. Sula Kamoga, CEO Wakiso Giants Football Club

The club chairperson Lule elucidated why they played the first season in the top tier without recognizable sponsor, adding that the time taken to research was well utilized.

We took our time to get the potential sponsors. We needed someone with value addition. Our sponsors had three brands that can boost the. Soccer is for business, recreation, identity and social interactions (unity). Wakiso Giants identifies with the youth in our five year plan. A lot is in the pipe line with Wakiso District Administration. Hassan Lule, Chairman Wakiso Giants Football Club

On behalf of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), the marketing director Esther Musoke commended both Wakiso Giants FC for taking the brave steps of securing such a sponsorship as well as the sponsor themselves for the decision to associate with football, even in such challenging times of COVID-19.

I bring to you greetings from the FUFA President Eng. Moses Magogo. Marketing and communications is one of the focus areas for FUFA. I therefore commend Wakiso Giants Football Club and the sponsors who have shown brevity to support football development in Uganda. Other clubs should take a leaf from Wakiso Giants FC. Esther Musoke, FUFA Marketing Director

The event was also attended by a section of the club fans’ leaders and loyal supporters who were reminded to flock the Ward Wizard Solutions Uganda Limited head offices along Sir Apollo Kaggwa Road, Kampala to secure the electronic appliances.

Douglas Bamweyana, the Wakiso Giants head coach

The club head coach Douglas Bamweyana added his voice to applaud the sponsors as he expressed readiness for the 2020-21 season.

I thank the sponsors for the sponsorship. This is a huge sign that the club is moving in the right direction. We assure the partners that we shall deliver the best for the club. I am excited to get back to the pitch. I am happy with team preparations, squad and I am looking forward to unveiling a challenge to the status quo. We stand in the privileged position. We have quality to compete. Prepared well in these particular season. League is a marathon than a sprint. Our aim is to be the number one club on and off the pitch. This season, anything below fourth and fifth positions will be considered bad. The start – stop preparations in the off-season not only affected Wakiso Giants, but other clubs as well. As a person, I always want to challenge myself. Every situation I have moved through has made me an improved person. I am a winner as a person. Douglas Bamwenyana, Wakiso Giants Head coach

Newly signed midfielder-cum-forward Joshua Lubwama was also present on the day.

Lubwama, a fresh signing from BUL having played at Ndejje University on loan season expressed the readiness to play in the 2020-21 season.

“For about three months, we have been preparing for the new season. We are ready for the new season. As players, we have to adjust to the new normal times ” Lubwama who is christened as the “Tallest Muganda” disclosed.

Joshua Lubwama, Wakiso Giants player

Wakiso Giants face Police in their first match of the 2020-21 season at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Friday, 4th December 2020.

The Purple Sharks will miss the services of a couple of players; Pius Kaggwa and left back Alex Komakech with the knocks.

The quartet of Tom Matisko, Ayub Kisaliita, George William Katende and Hakim Ssenkumba have aggravated injuries; thus will be out for a longer spell.