2020 Uganda Golf Open Championship:

Day Two Leader: Michael Alunga (76, 73)

Michael Alunga scored 2-under par 70 during round two of the 2020 Uganda Golf Amateur Championship at the Uganda Golf Club, Kitante in Kampala on Wednesday, 2nd December.

Alunga has scored 4-over during the opening round and thus took over the leaderboard from day one leader Joseph Kasozi.

Kasozi faded with 6-over 78 and descended to 7th on the leaderboard after the opening 36 holes’ action.

Uganda Golf Club member Alunga , also a national team player had the best scores on day two and so far in the four day’s championship that has been played since 1932.

He registered 6 birdies on holes 1,2, 4, 10, 11 and 13. His game had grey patches with bogies on holes 8 and 18, a double bogie on hole.7.

“I played calmly and was never under any sort of pressure. I will maintain the same on day three. This will be my first time to play under a pressure group in the open but I am focused” Alunga who had now played 146 over two rounds stated.

The trio of John Lerjima (Kenyan), Denis Asaba and Christopher Baguma share a joint third place with a combined total of 147 strokes.

Joseph Cwinya-ai and Tadeo Rodell Gaita both have 148 strokes from 36 holes.

Meanwhile, the professionals teed off on Thursday, December 3, 2020 for their opening round.

The professionals total kitty is Shs. 100,000,000 that will be shared by the top 30 paid ranks golfers.

The tournament will end with a prize-giving cocktail on Sunday, December 6 at the Uganda Golf Club in Kitante.

Daniel Nduva from Kenya took the amateurs gong and Zambian professional ace Madalisto Muthiya was champion in the pros category.

Madalisto had also smiled to the podium in 2015 at Uganda Golf Club, Kampala.

Cast of winners:

Amateur Category:

1932 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

– H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club) 1933 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

– H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club) 1934 – R.W Hooker (Muthaiga Golf Club)

– R.W Hooker (Muthaiga Golf Club) 1935 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Club)

– J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Club) 1936 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Clun)

– J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Clun) 1937 – H. Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

– H. Davidson (Uganda Golf Club) 1938 – R.W Bun (Mombasa Golf Club)

– R.W Bun (Mombasa Golf Club) 1939 – J.E Higginson

– J.E Higginson 1940 – 1947 – NOT HELD

1948 – D. F Stewart (Uganda Golf Club)

– D. F Stewart (Uganda Golf Club) 1949 – A.Q Roberts (Kitale Golf Club)

– A.Q Roberts (Kitale Golf Club) 1950 – N.C Elwell (Uganda Golf Club)

– N.C Elwell (Uganda Golf Club) 1951 – N.C Elwell (Mwanza Golf Club)

– N.C Elwell (Mwanza Golf Club) 1952 – J.R Cooke (Uganda Golf Club)

– J.R Cooke (Uganda Golf Club) 1953 – R.W Hooper (Nairobi Golf Club)

– R.W Hooper (Nairobi Golf Club) 1954 – M.Johnson (Kabalae Golf Club)

– M.Johnson (Kabalae Golf Club) 1955 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

– J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club) 1956 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

– J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club) 1957 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

– Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club) 1958 – Brian Malone (Uganda Golf Club)

– Brian Malone (Uganda Golf Club) 1959 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

– Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club) 1960 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

– Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club) 1961 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

– Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club) 1962 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

– Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club) 1963 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club) 1964 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club) 1965 – Muhammed Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)

– Muhammed Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club) 1966 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club) 1967 – I.Pattinson (Dar es Salaam Golf Club)

– I.Pattinson (Dar es Salaam Golf Club) 1968 – G.Burrows (Uganda Golf Club)

– G.Burrows (Uganda Golf Club) 1969 – M.Rajab(Nairobi Golf Club)

– M.Rajab(Nairobi Golf Club) 1970 – M.Couma (Uganda Golf Club)

– M.Couma (Uganda Golf Club) 1971 – J. Kahugu (Sigona Golf Club)

– J. Kahugu (Sigona Golf Club) 1972 – Ben Okello (Masaka Golf Club)

– Ben Okello (Masaka Golf Club) 1973 – Tom Taban (Uganda Golf Club)

– Tom Taban (Uganda Golf Club) 1974 – Alex Okodan (Uganda Golf Club)

– Alex Okodan (Uganda Golf Club) 1975 – Ramathan Kayamba (Uganda Golf Club)

– Ramathan Kayamba (Uganda Golf Club) 1976 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1977 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1978 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1979 – 1980 – NOT HELD

1981 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

– Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club) 1982 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

– Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club) 1983 – Sadi Onito (Uganda Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Uganda Golf Club) 1984 – John Mucheru (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Mucheru (Uganda Golf Club) 1985 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1986 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1987 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1988 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1989 – Allan Njoroge (Muthaiga Golf Club)

– Allan Njoroge (Muthaiga Golf Club) 1990 – Dedan Kagonyera (Kabale Golf Club)

– Dedan Kagonyera (Kabale Golf Club) 1991 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1992 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

– Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club) 1993 – John Gavin (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Gavin (Uganda Golf Club) 1994 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1995 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1996 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1997 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

– Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club) 1998 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

– Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club) 1999 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

– Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club) 2000 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club) 2001 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club) 2002 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club) 2003 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

– Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club) 2004 – David Odhiambo (Nyanza Golf Club)

– David Odhiambo (Nyanza Golf Club) 2005 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

– Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club) 2006 – Amos Kamya (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Amos Kamya (Entebbe Golf Club) 2007 – Nicholas Rokoine (Muthaiga Golf Club)

– Nicholas Rokoine (Muthaiga Golf Club) 2008 – George Olayo (Entebbe Golf Club)

– George Olayo (Entebbe Golf Club) 2009 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club) 2010 – Brian Mwesigwa (Kabale Golf Club)

– Brian Mwesigwa (Kabale Golf Club) 2011 –Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda Golf Club)

–Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda Golf Club) 2012 – Phillip Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club)

– Phillip Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club) 2013 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club) 2014 – Willy Deus Kitata (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Willy Deus Kitata (Entebbe Golf Club) 2015 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

– Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club) 2016 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

– Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club) – Ronald Rugumayo (Tooro Golf Club)

– Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

– Daniel Nduva

Professionals:

2006 – Deo Akope (Ugandan)

– Deo Akope (Ugandan) 2007 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenyan)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenyan) 2008 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenyan)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenyan) 2009 – Richard Ainley (Kenyan)

– Richard Ainley (Kenyan) 2010 – Dismus Ndiza (Kenyan)

– Dismus Ndiza (Kenyan) 2011 – Dismus Ndiza (Kenyan)

– Dismus Ndiza (Kenyan) 2012 – Dismus Ndiza (Kenyan)

– Dismus Ndiza (Kenyan) 2013 – Vicent Byamukama (Uganda)

– Vicent Byamukama (Uganda) 2014 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

– Deo Akope (Uganda) 2015 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

– Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia) 2016 – Joshua Seale (South Africa)

– Joshua Seale (South Africa) 2017 – Stephen Ferriera (Portugal)

– Stephen Ferriera (Portugal) 2018 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Indiza (Kenya) 2019 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

Ladies: