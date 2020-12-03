

KCCA FC began the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League season on a perfect note with victory on the road against Soltilo Bright Stars FC.

In the game played at Kavumba Recreation Center on Thursday as the new season got underway, KCCA FC registered a 2-1 win.

Debutant Brian Aheebwa and youngster Sam Ssenyonjo scored a goal apiece for Mike Mutebi’s charges while Joseph Akandwanaho who was also making his debut got the consolation for Bright Stars FC.

Despite the game starting on a low note, KCCA FC grew in confidence and took charge of proceedings especially in the opening stanza.

It was Aheebwa who opened the scores in the 21st minute. The former Mbarara City FC forward calmly controlled a cross from Keziron Kizito before shooting past goalkeeper Benson Wagima.

Soltilo Bright Stars forward Joseph Janjali in action. Credit: John Batanudde

Six minutes later, Aheebwa turned creator when he set up Ssenyonjo who clinically tapped home to double the lead.

With Herbert Achayi and Hassan Musana igniting the attack on the left flank, Aheebwa managed to go past Derrick Ngoobi before laying a waiting Ssenyonjo inside the area.

Bright Stars FC realistic chances in the first half fell to Ronald Ssempala who run behind Dennis Iguma but his attempted lobe past onrushing goalkeeper Charles Lukwago sailed just above the goal area.

The other was from Suleiman Ssebunza’s well-taken free-kick but Lukwago was equal to the effort, parrying away the ball.

In the second stanza, Bright Stars FC returned recharged and for long asked KCCA FC defence questions.

Despite the visitors bringing on Juma Balinya and Charles Lwanga for Ssenyonjo and Ashraf Mugume upon restart, Soltilo Bright Stars looked a different side.

Akandwanaho got onto the score sheet in the 83rd minute, heading home from Simon Kato Ssemayenge’s cross.

However, their efforts in the closing stages of the game seemed futile as KCCA FC held on to claim all three points.

KCCA Midfielder Ashraf Mugume attempts to go past two Bright Stars FC players. Credit: John Batanudde

KCCA FC will return to action on 8th December at home against Onduparaka FC while Soltilo Bright Stars FC will be away to URA FC on the same day.

Bright Stars Starting XI: Benson Wagima, Andrew Kaggwa, Simon Kato Ssemayange, Derrick Ngoobi, Allan Katwe, Suleiman Ssebunza, Joseph Janjali, Marvin Joseph Youngman, Ronald Ssempala, Jamil Kisitu Nvule, Joseph Akandwanaho

KCCA FC Starting XI: Charles Lukwago, Hassan Musana, Peter Magambo, Dennis Iguma, Ashraf Mugume, Steven Mazengo, Herbert Achayi, Keziron Kizito, Brian Aheebwa, Samuel Ssenyonjo, Andrew Kigozi