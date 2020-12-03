Uganda Premier League 2020-21:

Match Day 1: Thursday, 3rd December 2020 – Soltilo Bright Stars Vs KCCA

At Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso (4 PM)

The curtains for the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League officially roll down with one match on Thursday, 3rd December 2020 between Soltilo Bright Stars and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) at Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso district.

The contest will have no fans, like many of the matches to come in compliance with the regulations set by the ministry of health and Government to tame the spread of the Coronavirus.

After the league had an abrupt stoppage and Vipers were awarded the trophy sportingly, KCCA resorted to the famous drawing board and shipped in new players.

Soltilo Bright Stars on the other hand, having narrowly survived relegation by a whisker also beefed up their playing guard and technical wing as well, with the timely arrival of former Proline coach Baker Mbowa.

Mbowa came in to take over the mantle following the failure for Paul “Kiwa” Kiwanuka to renew his employement contract.

Coach Baker Mbowa on the touchline

Since April 2020, there has been immense preparations for the two clubs in the box, with a lot of behind the scene planning including off-season training sessions and friendly matches (KCCA’s final game was the 4-1 win over Uganda U-17 team on Tuesday).

KCCA manager Mike Hilary Mutebi believes that Soltilo Bright Stars has always prepared a good fighting character and he exactly expects that on Thursday.

However, he is quick to add that KCCA has the ammunition to put down any resistance from them.

“They (Soltilo Bright Stars) are a solid team and present a good fight. We have enough force, however to negotiate past them” Mutebi disclosed to the media during the club’s pre-match press conference.

COVID-19 Testing:

The two clubs have already had their players and officials undergo the mandatory COVID-19 testing as well as the match officials and some media personnel.

“All our players and technical staff have undergone the COVID-19 test. The new players are very eager to make a statement. They are well prepared and have adapted well. I believe they will serve us well. Our target is win the league this season.” Mutebi adds.

KCCA manager Mike Mutebi undergoes the COVID-19 test (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

He is however less concerned about the absence of fans in the stands and terraces. “We have to live with the fact that there will be no fans. It can also be good for players since sometimes fans put unnecessary pressure to the players” he explained.

KCCA is expected to grant debuts to new players as defender Dennis Iguma, Bright Anukani, strikers Samson Kigozi, Moses Kalanzi and Brian Aheebwa among others.

Dennis Iguma was officially unveiled by KCCA FC on Sunday, 12th July 2020

These will be joined by the old guards as skipper and first choice goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, his understudy Ali Mwerusi, Peter Magambo, Kezironi Kizito, Hassan Musana and the like.

The club will however miss several of their key players through injury and national team duties.

Gift Ali, John Revita, Julius Poloto, Moses Aliro and Sadat Anaku are in the sick bay. Towering defender Musa Ramathan, Steven Sserwadda and Joseph Kizza Bukenya have been with the victorious Uganda U-20 team (The Hippos) during the AFCON U-20 qualifiers in Tanzania.

Team Bright Stars, like KCCA has also had a silent pre-season with Mbowa and Simon Peter Mugerwa assembling a good competitive team for the season.

Rookies as Warren Bbule, Samson Mutyaba Abbey, Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte (formerly at KCCA), Allan Katwe, Jamil Kisitu Nvule, Ibrahim Kasindi, Joseph Akandwanaho, Simon Kato Ssemayange, Marvin Joseph Youngman, Emmanuel Loki, the returning goalkeeper Benson Wegima are all great options for the technical team.

Ronald “Jajja” Nkonge scored against KCCA last season at Lugogo during the one-all draw.. Nkonge twisted his hand and will miss the game

After all, the old crop that has Derrick Ngoobi, Sula Ssebunza, Methodius Junju, Ronald Ssempala, Hamis Gabite, Alfred Onek, Andrew Kaggwa, Henry Kiwanuka, Davis Ssekajja, are all oozing to give a great account of themselves.

With experienced first choice goalkeeper Edwin Kiwanuka out with injury, the onus lies upon Wegima and Simon Tamale.

Two left full backs Ronald “Jajja” Nkonge and Samuel Ssekitto are both side-lined by injury and this give bright light for Ssemayange to make his debut in the top flight.

Mutyaba still has pending paper work issues (passport) and could not be available since his transfer from Kyetume.

“We are set for the game against KCCA. We had lots of try-outs during the off-season” Mugerwa, assistant coach at Bright Stars stated.

FIFA Referee Ronald Madanda (Credit: John Batanudde)

This match will be handled by a set of trusted FIFA Referees.

Sironko based Ronald Madanda is centre referee. He will be assisted by Lee Okello and Hakim Mulindwa as first and second assistants respectively.

William Oloya is fourth official for the game. Oloya is fresh from the AFCON 2021 qualifier away in Lesotho against Benin.

Meanwhile, Ali Tomusange, a retired FIFA referee who also officiated at the prestigious FIFA World Cup is referees’ assessor.

Match Officials: