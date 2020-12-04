Bul 2-2 SC Villa

Benson Muhindo was sent off in the second half as SC Villa drew 2-2 with hosts Bul at the Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe in Jinja.

Emmanuel Alex Wasswa had given the Jogoos a lead inside five minutes but Richard Wandyaka drew the hosts level in the 31st minute.

Musa Esenu then put Bul in the lead for the first time ten minutes after restart and Villa’s woes worsened when Muhindo was sent off in the 68th minute.

But all hope wasn’t lost as Edward Kaziba’s side equalised in the 77th minute through Nicholas Kabonge. The stalemate on the afternoon meant that all games on Friday ended in draws with Police and Wakiso Giants ending goalless while Mbarara City and URA drew 1-1 at Kakyeeka