After an impressive campaign in the first window of the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers, Uganda’s coaching team is well aware the work is half done.

The locally-based Silverbacks will take just two weeks off and start the preparations for the second window of the qualifiers.

According to FUBA, the team will resume training on December 15.

Bolstering the Team

During the training camp before the November tournament, point guard Emmanuel Mugenga tore his ACL and will be out for atleast seven months after undergoing surgery.

Wing Joseph Ikong sustained a hip injury during the camp and also took no part in the three games.

With Mugenga out for the second window, the team will have to be bolstered.

“As a technical team, we have to evaluate players and see where we did well and where we think we might improve. Definitely, as the coaching staff, we always want to improve the team. This time one player got a major injury and we have to replace him for the next campaign.

“I really think the second round is always tough because we have played these teams. They know your weaknesses and strength and I’m very sure they will also improve their personnel. Just like us, we are looking to improve this team,” coach Mondy Juruni said.

The group’s second round of the qualifiers will, most likely, be played in Cairo, Egypt from February 19-21, 2021.

Second Round Fixtures