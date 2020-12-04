

Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club (URA FC) will use Arena of Visions as their home ground for the 2020/21 season.



This is after FUFA Club Licensing Committee cleared them to use the venue in Bombo that had earlier been rejected.



The confirmation came through on Thursday as the new season got underway.



With Mandela National Stadium out of use, the Tax Collectors were compelled to find an alternative venue to host games.



Whereas they had used Arena of Visions for the closing stages of last season, FUFA had initially not passed the facility.

URA hosted five league games in Bimbo in the second round of last season – winning four (URA FC 2-0 SC Villa, URA FC 1-0 Bright Stars, URA FC 2-1 KCCA FC, URA FC 3-1 Vipers SC) and losing only one against (1-2) Police which also happened to be the last game of the season before the league was cut short due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Their first game at home this season will be against Bright Stars FC on 8th December 2020.