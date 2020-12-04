

For the sixth time, there has not been a winner between Mbarara City FC and URA FC in the Uganda Premier League.

The script didn’t change on Friday as the two sides faced off at Kakyeka Stadium.



Steven Dese Mukwala who was making his debut fired URA FC into the lead but the Ankole Lions rallied back through Jude Ssemugabi to salvage a point.

Either side missed a penalty, first Bashir Mutanda for the home side in the first half while on the hand Mukwala also failed to convert from the spot in the second stanza.



Mbarara City FC went into Friday’s fixture without head coach Brian Ssenyonjo who is away on duty with the Uganda Cubs (U17).



Muhammad Kisekka who recently replaced Sadiq Ssempigi as assistant coach took charge and helped the team to earn a point.



Stocky forward Mutanda who joined Mbarara City FC from SC Villa had the opportunity to give the team the lead but he failed to convert from the spot in the 22nd minute.



It was Mukwala who broke the deadlock at the half hour mark slotting home after being set up by Joachim Ojera.



Three minutes upon restart, the visitors were awarded a penalty but Mukwala who stepped up to take the resultant penalty shoot into the hands of goalkeeper Muhammad Ssekeba.



With nine minute left on the clock, lanky forward Ssemugabi found the equalizer for the home side to earn at least a point.



URA FC will return to action at home against Soltilo Bright Stars FC while Mbarara City FC will visit SC Villa in Bombo.

Mbarara City FC Starting XI

Muhammad Ssekeba, Steven Othieno, Jasper Aheebwa, Ronald Otti, Hillary Mukundane, Pisitis Barenge, Ivan Eyam, Solomon Okwalinga, Jude Ssemugabi, Bashir Mutanda, Salim Hood



URA FC Starting XI

Nafian Alionzi, Ashraf Mandela, Arafat Galiwango, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Faruku Katongole, Ivan Sserubiri, Said Kyeyune, Shafik Kagimu, Steven Mukwala, Joachim Ojera, Michael Birungi