Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 1): Saturday, December 5, 2020 Results

Kyetume 1-1 Kitara

Kitara Onduparaka 1-1 Express

Express UPDF 3-0 Busoga United

Kyetume and newly promoted Kitara Football Clubs played to a 1 all draw during match day one of the Uganda Premier League on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Brian Muruli Mayanja cancelled out a first half opener by Kyetume’s Sharif Saaka as the two sides shared the spoils 1 all.

Whereas the match kick off was delayed by over an hour because of unresolved license issues from the two sides, Kitara also had other pending issues because of delayed match day jerseys.

The proper got underway almost 50 minutes after the scheduled kick-off time on a moist astro turf following earlier rains in Njeru and the surrounding areas.

By kick-off, Kitara had 9 players who had been cleared to play the match.

The numerical advantage played in Kyetume’s favour as they exerted pressure towards the opposition.

After two minutes, Stephen Kabuye delivered a pin-point cross from the right by Saaka arrived late at the back-post with a diving header.

Kitara goalkeeper Hillington Musoke then made a grave mistake with a poor clearance as the ball bounced off the back of defender Stuart Mwesigwa for a corner kick.

It was Kyetume again on 8 minutes when midfielder Nicholas Kasozi razed a low drive off the goal post with Musoke beaten.

Kitara made a full team after 10 minutes when defender Phillip Ssempira and striker Mayanja were cleared to play.

Against the run of play, Kitara executed a quick counter attack but Kyetume goalkeeper Joel Vama Mutakubwa was quicker off the line to clear the ball outside the goal area as winger Vincent Kasoki closed the gap.

Kyetume remained the dominant side and midfielder Moses Ali Feni had a left footed shot fly over the goal posts from 20 yards in the 17th minute.

Five minutes later, Kabuye crossed for Ezra Kaye but the latter missed target with a late tap-in at the back post.

Almost immediately, Kitara raided a quick counter attack and Kasoki shot straight towards Mutakubwa inside the goal area.

Kyetume broke the dead-lock through Saaka’s deflected shot past goalkeeper Musoke with two minutes approaching the half hour mark for the lead.

The reaction from Kitara was instant and on point. Mayanja laid for striker Peter Lumoro but the former Masavu forward hesitated to shoot inside the goal area before Mayanja blasted the ball over in what looked like an easy goal scoring opportunity.

With 10 minutes to wind down the first half business, Kaye executed a wall pass with Feni but the latter shot wide off a venomous left footed shot.

The final piece of action for the opening stanza was a distant shot from Kyetume’s Kabuye straight into the pouch of goalkeeper Musoke as the Slaughters led 1-0 heading back to the Njeru locker rooms.

Kitara players celebrate their equalizer against Kyetume

Upon restart of the final stanza, Kitara called for a double change after more licenses were cleared.

Veteran defender Musa Docca and Nathan Ololo replaced Mwesigwa and Dennis Monday’s slots respectively.

The game was neutralized by Mayanja’s fierce shot from 25 yards after shaking off two Kyetume defenders.

Kyetume technical team reacted with a change on the hour mark. Holding midfielder Deo Iseja replaced the former Synergy, SC Villa and KCCA midfielder Kasozi.

Kaye then paved way for Cephas Kambugu in another Kyetume change.

Rogers Lwebuga took over Alolo’s place with 10 minutes to play.

Kambugu shot wide from 20 yards as the game neared its climax.

It necessitated solid defending from Kitara who earned a point under challenging conditions in their first ever top tier game.

Kitara’s Mayanja was named man of the match for the outstanding performance.

Meanwhile, UPDF ascended to the summit of the league standings with a 3-0 comprehensive victory against visiting Busoga United at the Bombo Military Stadium.

Ten man Express played to a one all draw away to Onduparaka at the Green Light Stadium in Arua.

Enock Walusimbi was sent off in this match where Express took the lead through Frank Kalanda’s penalty and Living Kabon had another penalty making amends for the Catarpillars.

Kyetume XI Vs Kitara

Team Line Ups:

Kyetume XI: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Joshua Kigozi (63’ Julius Lule), Emmanuel Obua, Benon Tahomera, Musitafa Mujjuzi, Nicholas Kasozi (60’ Deo Iseja), Isaac Kirabira, Ezra Kaye (50’ Cephas Kambugu), Moses Feni, Stephen Kabuye, Sharif Saaka

Subs Not Used: Emmanuel Derrick Were (G.K), Cosia Waiswa, Felix Okot

Kitara started with 9 men

Kitara XI: Hillington Musoke (G.K),Yasin Mubiru, Osca Munihizi, Patrick Mugume, Phillip Ssempira, Stuart Mwesigwa (46’ Musa Docca), Dan Ekoyu, Vincent Kasoki, Dennis Monday (46’ Nathan Ololo – 70’ Rogers Lwebuga), Brian Muruuli Mayanja, Peter Lumoro

Subs Not Used: Walter Lubangkene

