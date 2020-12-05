Uganda Premier League 2020-21(Match Day 1):

Saturday, December 5, 2020:

Kyetume Vs Kitara – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (4 PM)

Onduparaka Vs Express – Green Light Stadium, Arua (3 PM)

UPDF Vs Busoga United – Bombo Military Stadium, Bombo (4 PM)

Match day one of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League resumes on Saturday, December 5, 2020 with three games on the menu at the various grounds.

Newly promoted Kitara visits Kyetume at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru in one of the three games lined up.

In the other contests, Onduparaka entertains Express at the Green Light Stadium away in Arua during the early kick off match.

Meanwhile, UPDF, another new entrant to the top tier league in the country will be hosts to seasoned Busoga United at the Bombo Military Stadium.

The game of Kyetume against Kitara in Njeru, Buikwe District comes as a stern test for the Hoima based club.

For starters, Kitara was the last club to be confirmed following the FUFA Big League promotional play-offs played last month at Njeru.

Virtually, the team has had three weeks of training to assemble a competitive side.

Kitara comes to this contest with a new coach, Anthony Ssekitto as well as a couple of fresh faces on the side.

New recruits as Zakayo Kizito, Duncan Ssemakula, Kyamanya, Isaac Tumusiime, Nathan Ololo and Walter Lubangakene are all expected to vie for slots with a lion’s share of players who promoted the club from the FUFA Big League.

Old guards like Musa Docca, Vincent Kasoki, Peter Lumoro, skipper Maxwell Odagwui, Brian Muluuli Mayanja, Phillip Ssempira, Dan Ekoyu and the like will all be at the disposal of the technical team.

Christened as the Kabalega Boys, Kitara lost George Ssenkaaba and Jamil Kisitu Nvule to Express and Soltilo Bright Stars respectively.

The grey part prior to this match is that Kitara has five players unavailable because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Team Kyetume has had a number of months to prepare since their debut season in the top flight last season.

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi was brought on board as head coach alongside his working team (Baker Kasule and Yusuf Ssenyonjo) to replace the old guard that had Alex Isabirye Musongola (now in Somalia), John Billy Lukoda (goalkeeping coach) and Katono Mutono (assistant coach then).

Meanwhile, legendary Jackson “Mia-Mia” Mayanja was elevated to technical director from team manager status.

Kyetume, who are known as the slaughters ushered on board a new of new players like goalkeeper Emmanuel Derrick Were, midfielder Nicholas Kasozi, defender Musitafa Mujjuzi, Ezra Bidda,Hassan Kabuye, Felix Okot, Rashid Muhamad and many others.

The old players from last season include Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa, Ali Feni Moses, Benon Tahomera and others.

Veterans Vincent Kayizzi Walugembe and Robert Ssentongo, Abbey Samson Mutyaba were some of the players deemed surplus to requirements.

Each of the two sides (Kyetume and Kitara) in the thick of action would wish to aim for maximum points and a bright start to a season that is plugged by the COVID-19 pandemic.