Fortebet Real Stars Monthly Awards (November 2020):

Football: Ivan Bogere

Basketball: Ivan Enabu

Athletics: Phillip Kiplimo

Oliva Nakyeyune, the mother to Uganda U-20 star striker Ivan Bogere has encouraged parents and guardians to fully support their children engaged in sporting activities.

Nakyeyune was speaking to the media at Copper Chimney Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala after receiving his son’s plaque and cash for winning the Fortebet Real Stars best footballer award.

I thank the organizers of these awards for recognizing the players who perform well in the month. To the parents, I encourage them to support their children engaged in sports because these children can become successful and they support them in future. Oliva Nakyeyune, mother of Ivan Bogere

The event was graced by the chairman of the National Council of Sports (NCS) Donald Rukare, Real Stars Sports Agency Executive Director Isaac Mukasa, as well as the sponsors’ representative.

Bogere was recognized by the Real Stars Sports Agency for his outstanding performance in the Uganda U-20 team’s 6-1 and 3-1 victories over Burundi and Kenya respectively during the 2020 CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup hosted in Tanzania.

The hit-man scored twice against Burundi and Kenya before scoring in the final against hosts Tanzania, during the same game he missed a kick from the penalty mark.

The other nominees for the same award included Vipers and Uganda Cranes captain Halid Lwaliwa as well as Isma Mugulusi, another U-20 player who was with the Hippos in Tanzania.

Lwaliwa netted Uganda Cranes’ sole goal against South Sudan moments after coming on as a substitute for Ronald Mukiibi at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende and featured in the return leg as well played at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi (Uganda lost 1-0).

Ivan Enabu with Phillip Kiplimo

In the athletics category, Phillip Kiplimo, winner of the KBC Marathon in Tanzania was champion.

Kiplimo had been nominated alongside Stephen Kissa (winner of the Delhi Half Marathon in India) and Dorren Chemutai (winner of the KBC Half marathon in Tanzania).

Uganda Silverbacks captain Jimmy Enabu was the pick in the basketball category, coming ahead of teammates Robinson Opong and Ismail Wainwright.

As a captain, Enabu was instrumental in all the three matches that Silverbacks played in Alexandria against the hosts Egypt, Morocco and Cape Verde.

Real Stars Sports Agency Executive Director Mukasa lauded the sponsors and partners Fortebet and Jude Colour Solutions, the media, NCS and the media for pushing these monthly awards with the visibility accorded.

We thank all our sponsors and key partners who have been with the Real Stars Sports Agency since inception. We had a prolonged break since the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Without sports events, we could not have these awards. I am therefore happy that these awards are back to reward sporting excellence. Isaac Mukasa, Executive Director Real Stars Sports Agency

Rukare appreciated the spirit of rewarding sportsmen as a motivational aspect to the key pillars in sports development.

The spirit of rewarding sportsmen is very much appreciated and should be encouraged at all times. I thank the Real Stars Sports Agency and the sponsors. I congratulate all the nominees and the respective winners in the different sports disciplines” Rukare noted. Dr. Donald Rukare

The next set of such awards will be held in January 2021, recognizing the outstanding sports personalities in December 2020.

In December, there are quite a number of sports events that have taken place to include the Ludo national super league, Uganda Premier League, CAF Champions League preliminary round qualifiers, Uganda Golf Open series (ladies, men and professionals) as well as the 2020 Masaza Cup that kicks off on 12th December when Butambala plays the defending champions Bulemeezi at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.