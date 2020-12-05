Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 1): Saturday, December 5, 2020 Results

UPDF 3-0 Busoga United

Busoga United Kyetume 1-1 Kitara

Kitara Onduparaka 1-1 Express

Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club humbled visiting Busoga United 3-0 in a one sided duel of the Uganda Premier League on a soaked Bombo playing surface during a match day one duel.

After a goal-less first half, the game was lit up with three second half goals from Brian Kayanja, Brian Kalumba and an own goal from Douglas Muganga.

Kayanja scored the opener two minutes to the hour mark, a header off Ibrahim Wammanah’s cross.

Kalumba then made it two with the second goal four minutes later with a well struck kick from the penalty mark.

The penalty arose following a foul in the goal area on Eziekel Katende by Ashraf Batwawula as signaled by FIFA female referee Shamirah Nabadda.

Kalumba confidently beat goalkeeper Ali Kimera with the resultant kick from the penalty spot.

With 14 minutes to play, defender Muganga diverted Issa Mubiru’s cross into his own net.

UPDF Players and the match officials before the match kicked off at Bombo (Credit: Junior S.)

There were two bookings in the match. Shafiq Kakeeto of Busoga United and UPDF’s Seif Batte were cautioned in the 28th and 45th minutes respectively.

The man of the match was UPDF’s Mubiru for the great individual performance.

Issa Mubiru was man of the match

UPDF is now top of the standings after match day one with 3 points, just like KCCA.

The army side coached by Kefa Kisala however has a good goal difference.

UPDF visit newcomers Kitara on Tuesday, 8th December 2020 at Kavumba Recreational Stadium.

Team Line Ups:

UPDF XI: Yusuf Waswa (G.K), Joseph Bright Vuni, Simon Mbaziira, Denis Sekitoleko (Catain), Sam Kintu, Ibrahim Wamannah, Isa Mubiru, Seif Batte, Brian Kalumba, Brian Kayanja,Hussein Zzinda

Subs: Dickens Okwir, Robert Eseru, Ivan Kato, Ezekiel Katende

Head Coach: Kefa Kisala

Busoga United XI: Ali Kimera (G.K), Ashraf Batwawula, Hakim Magombe, Douglas Muganga, Shafiq Nana Kakeeto, Gerald Bagoole, Anthony Mayanja, Franco Onen, Sharif Kimbowa, Jerome Kirya, Paul Ssekulima

Subs: Rogers Omedwa (G.K), Franco Balaba, Isma Mugulusi

Head Coach: Abbey Kikomeko

Match Officials: