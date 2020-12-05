Onduparaka 1-1 Express

Enock Walusimbi was shown marching orders in the second half for Express FC but they held on for a point in 1-1 draw away to Onduparaka on Saturday.

Frank Kalanda converted an eleventh minute penalty for the visitors before Kabon Living restored parity for the hosts in a similar manner.

The Caterpillars had only thirteen players on the day and named only two substitutes on the bench for the game.

The Red Eagles started brightly and when they got in front, it looked as though it will be another win for the side who won at the same stadium last season.

But they were dealt a blow when midfielder Ibrahim Kayiwa was replaced by Charles Musiige in the 21st minute after he suffered an injury.

Kabon who was a thorn in the flesh of the Red Eagles backline won a penalty after his goal bound shot was handled by Walusimbi.

Referee Rajab Bakasambe showed him a red card and Kabon levelled matters in the 68th minute.

There was no change of the score line at the final whistle as both sides took home a point.

Up next for Express is a home match against Bright Stars on Tuesday while Onduparaka visit KCCA at Lugogo on the same day.

Match Details:

Onduparaka: Augustine Opoka (GK), Alex Adriko, Rashid Okocha, Shaban Wasswa, Derrick Ochen, Mahdi Ajobe, Moses Okot (Jamal Malish), Joel Jagayembe, Amis Muwonge (Michael Kagiri), Allan Busobozi, Kabon Living

Express FC: Mathias Muwanga (G.K), Denis Mubuya (John Byamukama), Arthur Kiggundu, Enock Walusimbi, Murushid Jjuuko, Daniel Shabena, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Abel Eturude, Frank Kalanda (George Senkaaba), Ibrahim Kayiwa (Charles Musiige) and Eric Kambale (Isa Lumu).

Subs Not Used: Chrispus Kusiima, Issa Lumu, John Byamukama, Charles Musiige, Frank Ssenyondo, Ivan Mayanja, George Ssenkaaba.