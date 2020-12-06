CAF Champions League (Preliminary Round)

Sunday, 6th December 2020– 2nd Leg:

Al Hilal Omdurman (Sudan) Vs Vipers Sports Club (Uganda) *Al Hilal Omdurman leads on 1-0 aggregate

At Omdurman Stadium – Khartoum (4 PM, East African time)

Uganda’s representatives in the CAF Champions League Vipers Sports Club are 90 minutes away to save self from jaws of an imminent elimination at the preliminary stage of the continental competition.

Christened as the Venoms, the Ugandan ambassadors face Sudan’s Al Hilal Omdurman in the return leg at the Omdurman stadium in Khartoum city.

Al Hilal Omdurman, home to Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Salim Jamal Magoola carries a 1-0 lead from the first leg played a week ago at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Waleed Bakhiet netted the match winner in the first leg of the match played behind closed doors.

Vipers is expected to make key changes from the team that lost at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende having allegedly left behind a couple of experienced players because of health related issues (Covid-19).

The likes of trusted and tested defenders Halid Lwaliwa (team captain), Livingstone Mulondo and Geofrey Wasswa, forward Abraham Ndugwa were all reportedly left behind.

The team warmup session at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Ibrahim Orit, Paul Mucureezi, David Bagoole, goalkeeper Karim Watambala, Disan Galiwango, Rashid Toha, Siraje Ssentamu, Karim Watambala and Congolese forward Ceaser Manzoki could all start the game.

A couple of young faces as Uganda Hippos’ Bobosi Byaruhanga, Najib Yiga, Aziz Kayondo and South Sudan U-20 international Joseph Dhata were last minute call ups and traveled to Sudan.

“We shall give our best shot in the game. We need to work as a unit and collectively, results shall be achieved” Fred Kajoba Kisitu, head coach for the club stated.

Paul Mucureezi could start the game away in Sudan (Credit: John Batanudde)

His Serbian counterpart, , Zoran Manojlovic could recall back goalkeeper Jamal to the starting line up ahead of Ali Abdullah Abu Ashrin who had a shaky game at Kitende.

He will bank on the experience of team captain Nasreddin Al Shagil, a great team leader who also orchestrates moves with equal offensive and defensive cover.

Other players of substance include the dribbling ace Nizar Hamid, Walid Al Shulah, Muhammed Ouattara and forward Vinny Combi Bongonga.

Probable Line Ups:

Vipers SC XI: Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Joseph Dhata, Disan Galiwango, Bashir Asiku, Rashid Toha, Siraje Ssentamu, David Bagoole, Paul Mucureezi, Karim Watambala, Cesar Manzoki, Ibrahim Orit

Substitutes: Bashir Sekagya (G.K), Allan Kayiwa, Abdul Aziz Kayondo, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Daniel Sserunkuma, Jamil Kalisa

Al Hilal Omdurman XI: Ali Abdullah Abu Ashrin (GK), Alsamalh Mirghani, Muhammad Ouattara, Tayeb Abdel Razek, Faris Abdullah, Nasreddin Al Shagil (Captain), Abu Aqla Abdullah, Nizar Hamid, Walid Al-Shulah, Eid Moghaddam, Vinny Combi Bongonga