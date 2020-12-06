Al Hilal Omdurman 1-0 Vipers (Agg: 2-0)

Vipers will have to have immediately turn focus to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League after being sent packing at the earliest stage in the Caf Champions League.

The Venoms lost 1-0 to Sudan’s Al Hilal in Omdurman on Sunday to bow out 2-0 on aggregate after the hosts had also won the reverse fixture at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende a week ago.

On a day the Ugandan champions missed key players including skipper Halid Lwaliwa and Karim Watambala among others, Fred Kajoba named an attack minded side with Daniel Sserunkuma partnering Congolese Ceaser Mazonki in attack.

Ibrahim Orit started as a right wing back on the day with Disan Galiwango employed in the same role on the left while Rashid Toha, Bashir Asiku and Aziz Kayondo played in a back three.

Vipers fathomed a couple of opportunities in the first half but Mazonki and Sserunkuma were guilty for being lethargic while at the other end, the Sudanese also failed to capitalise on some poor defending.

𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐝𝐚𝐧



It’s full time at the Blue Jewel Stadium and we are knocked out of the CAF Champions League. #VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/yaQ8Esac4e — Vipers Sports Club (@VipersSC) December 6, 2020

But the tie was settled in the 63rd minute Hani Al Dhahi scored the winner capitalizing on an unintended back pass from the day’s skipper Ssentamu.

The Ugandan champions didn’t recover and went on to lose the game while Al Hilal qualified for the pre-group stages where they face winner between Ghana’s Asante Kotoko and Nouadhibou of Mauritania.