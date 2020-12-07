It sometimes feels like it takes until the group stages for the Caf Champions League to begin in earnest, but it’s kicked into full gear now with exciting ties in the first round.

Tanzania’s Simba, Kenya’s Gor Mahia and Sudan’s duo of Al Hilal Omdurman and El Merriekh are the only Cecafa teams remaining in the Caf Champions League.

Simba will take on Zimbabwe’s FC Platinum, Gor Mahia face an uphill task against CR Belouizdad, Vipers’ conquerors Al Hilal is up against sleeping giants Asante Kotoko of Ghana while El Merriekh faces Enyimba from Nigeria.

Meanwhile, defending champions Al Ahly will play against Niger’s AS SONIDEP, 2016 winners Mamelodi Sundowns are up against Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana while Zamalek take on Gazelle FC from Chad.

The first legs will be played on December 22 and 23, with the return legs taking place two weeks later on January 5 and 6 with the aggregate winners qualifying for the Group stages.

Total CAF Champions League 1st round fixtures

Stade Malien (Mali) vs Wydad (AC Morocco)

Teungueth FC (Senegal) vs Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

Racing Club Abidjan (Ivory Coast) vs Horoya AC (Guinea)

AS SONIDEP (Niger) vs Al Ahly SC (Egypt)

Al Ahly Benghazi (Libya) vs Espérance Tunis (Tunisia)

Gazelle FC (Chad) vs Zamalek SC (Egypt)

AS Bouenguidi (Gabon) vs TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

Asante Kotoko (Ghana) vs Al Hilal Club (Sudan)

Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana) vs Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA)

Young Buffaloes (Eswatini) vs AS Vita Club (DR Congo)

Kaizer Chiefs (RSA) vs Primeiro Agosto (Angola)

MC Alger (Algeria) vs CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

Al Merriekh SC (Sudan) vs Enyimba FC (Nigeria)

Nkana FC (Zambia) vs Petro Atletico (Angola)

FC Platinum (Zimbabwe) vs Simba SC (Tanzania)

CR Belouizdad (Algeria) vs Gor Mahia FC (Kenya)