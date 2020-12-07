2020 Masaza Cup: Official opening match – 12th December

Bulemeezi Vs Butambala – At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (1 PM)

Management of Masaza Cup record winners Gomba Ssaza is currently fitted between a rock and a hard place over limited finances.

The scarcity of finances has stained the preparations of the four time champions with the team players and officials currently camped in Kabulasooke in preparations for the tournament that kicks off this Saturday at the FYFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Gomba Ssaza team players in warm up at Kabulasooke PTC grounds

Chairperson of the local organizing committee Mansoor Kabugo has expressed concerns to the current situation that needs urgent address.

“The team has been camped in Kabulasooke for now more than a month. The players feed daily. There are lots of pending issues with player sign-on fees and some stage, the players have threatened to lay down their tools” Kabugo disclosed.

Mansoor Kabugo, Chairperson Gomba Ssaza organizing committee

Right from the feeding of the players, medical expenses to the sign on fees of the players, these have been some of the key challenges for the team that heavily relies on donations, gate collections, sale of merchandise (club jerseys) and sponsorship packages.

The team has for the past month been camped in Kabulasooke with double training sessions at the Kabulasooke PTC Core sports ground under coach Davis Nnono and technical head Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza.

Gomba coach Davis Nnono

Gomba Technical Director Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza

In the same vein, the team has had quite a number of build-up matches with other Masaza team and executed visits to the sub-counties that make up Gomba as Maddu, Kanoni, Mpenja, Kyaayi and the like.

Some of the build up matches played with other Masaza teams witnessed 1-0 win over Mawogola, 3-1 over Butambala and the latest 4-1 victory against Kooki at Kabulasooke on Sunday, 6th December 2020.

Against Kooki, Charles Bbale netted a brace with the other two goals coming from second half substitute Lameck Mwebaze and Juma Lutankome.

Anthony Ssekidde Mascherano got the consolation for Kooki, a side coached by Sadick Sempigi.

Gomba is pooled in Muganzirwazza group alongside Buddu, Ssese and Kabula.

This group will get underway on 9th January 2021 at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

With four titles won in 2004, 2009, 2014 and lately 2018, Gomba is the record holder of the most titles won.

Last season, Bulemezi Ssaza lifted the trophy following a 1-0 victory over Busiro in extra time with Emmanuel Loki scoring the lone goal.

This year’s competition had been earlier ear-marked to kick off in June 2020 but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic that tore apart the world.

His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II will officiate at the official opening match between Bulemeezi and Butambala this Saturday at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.