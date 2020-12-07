The Uganda Premier League officially got underway last week with seven games played on Match Day one.



Only two teams that is; KCCA FC and UPDF managed to collect maximum points defeating Bright Stars FC and Busoga United FC respectively. The other five fixtures ended in stalemates.



Joel Muyita in this article looks at the players that stood out and deserve a slot in the team of Match Day one.



Goalkeeper

Muhammad Ssekeba (Mbarara City FC)



One of the longest serving players at Mbarara City FC. And following the departure of Thomas Ikara who moved to Police, Ssekaba didn’t disappoint when selected.

Mbarara City’s goalie Muhammed Ssekeba at Wankuluku (File Photo). Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE



In the game against URA FC, he denied Steven Mukwala from the spot, a goal that would have stretched their lead.

He also went on to maintain his presence throughout the game.



The other goalkeepers that impressed on Match Day on include Mathias Muwanga (Express FC) and Derrick Emukule(Wakiso Giants FC).

Right back

Gasper Adriko(Onduparaka FC)



The longest serving player in the current Onduparaka FC team. Adriko despite not being effective going forward against Express FC, he did well to tame Eric Kambale and even when Godfrey Lwesibawa shifted to the right, he was not able to go past Adriko.



Left back

Issa Mubiru (UPDF FC)



Named man of the match as UPDF FC defeated Busoga United FC, Mubiru was outstanding on the day with his well delivered crosses.

Issa Mubiru was man of the match



Had it not been for Brian Kalumba’s wastefulness, Mubiru would have registered at least two assists on the day.



He was involved in third goal with his cross tapped into the back of the net by Busoga United FC defender Douglas Muganga for an own goal.



Centre Back

Shaban Wasswa (Onduparaka FC)



Onduparaka FC could have lost a number of players but the new arrivals impressed in their first game against Express FC including Shaban Wasswa.

Shaban Wasswa Credit: Onduparaka FC Media



Formerly at Paidha Black Angles, he did well to deny Frank Kalanda space to operate and the rest of the Express FC attackers.



Centre Back

Dennis Iguma (KCCA FC)



Not anywhere near his best and was only playing his first competitive game after closing to one and half years but Iguma did well against Bright Stars FC.

Dennis Iguma was officially unveiled by KCCA FC on Sunday, 12th July 2020



There was an incident in the second half when goalkeeper Charles Lukwago was totally beaten but made a goal line clearance and also made an instant block to deny the rebound.



Defensive Midfield

Sam Kintu: (UPDF FC)



He beats Nicholas Kasozi of Kyetume FC to this slot. Kintu dominated proceedings in the midfield against Busoga United FC giving the much needed cover to the back line but also igniting attacks.

Sam “Tiyo” Kintu while at Proline last season.



Central Midfield

Kezironi Kizito (KCCA FC)



His performance against Bright Stars FC especially in the first half reminded me of the Kizito we had seen a few years ago at Vipers SC.



He dictated play, created the link between midfield and the attack often driving the ball forward.



Kizito who was named man of the match also assisted Brian Aheebwa for KCCA FC opening goal.



Attacking Midfield

Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye (Police FC)



For many who believe that Police FC is the right platform to resuscitate his career, the performance on match day one gives hope.

Frank Tumwesigye was named man of the match against Wakiso Giants FC. Credit: John Batanudde



Combined well with Tonny Mawejje to control the midfield before he got injured.



Two defense splitting passes to Mubarak Nsubuga, the long passes to pick out Ben Ocen and the good interplay is what Tumwesigye offered on match day one.



Forward

Brian Aheebwa (KCCA FC)

Brian Aheebwa shows off the treasured KCCA FC Badge (Credit: KCCA FC)

A goal and an assist is how Aheebwa announced his arrival at KCCA FC.

The striker proved his presence often dropping deep to get involved and also making good runs inside the box.



He opened the scores in the 22nd minute before setting up Sam Ssenyonjo six minutes later.

Forward

Living Kabon (Onduparaka FC)

Living Kabon celebrates one of his goals against Gor Mahia (File Photo). Credit: © Kawowo Sports / AISHA NAKATO

Nicknamed Messi in West Nile, Kabon made his return to Onduparaka FC felt with a remarkable performance against Express FC.



Besides converting the equalizer from the spot, the left footed forward was a menace to Express FC back line throughout the entire game.



Forward

Joseph Ssemujju (BUL FC)



Did well against his former team SC Villa getting involved in the two goals that the team scored.



He may not have appeared on the score sheet but Ssemujju was outstanding for BUL FC.



Coach

Kefa Kisala (UPDF FC)

He started his reign at the Army side with a convincing victory against Busoga United FC.



Mentions

Mathis Muwanga (Express FC)

Denis Ssekitoleko (UPDF FC)

Edward Satulo (Wakiso Giants FC)

Emmanuel Wasswa (SC Villa)

Pisitis Barenge (Mbarara City FC)