Tuesday December 8, 2020

KCCA Vs Onduparaka – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 4pm

Since attaining top tier status, Onduparaka have lost to KCCA more times (5) than any other side and have never picked any point away to the thirteen time champions.

On Tuesday, the Caterpillars will be eager to change that bad stat when they visit MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

Vialli Bainomugisha’s charges have conceded a whopping 16 goals scoring just once in their last four visits to KCCA.

Onduparaka [Photo: John Batanudde]

Over the weekend, with just 13 players, they managed to snatch draw off much fancied Express at the Green Light stadium and will hope to build on that.

Meanwhile, KCCA, one of the only two sides to pick maximum points on match day one will be out to maintain not only a perfect start to the season but also against the day’s opponents.

Coach Mike Mutebi believes that despite missing the services of Bright Anukani and Andrew Kawooya, his team have enough in their armoury to win the game.

“Anukani is a starter and we will continue to miss him,” said Mutebi.

Kezironi Kizito

“However, we have good replacements including Juma Balinya and Keziron Kizito in that position.”

Brian Aheebwa will be the man KCCA will look up to for goals while Julius Malingumu and Kabon Living will be vital for the visitors.

Last season’s corresponding fixture ended in a 4-0 win for KCCA with Mike Mutyaba scoring a hat trick while Sadat Anaku scored the other goal.