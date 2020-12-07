KCCA will take on Rwanda’s AS Kigali in the first round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Rwanda Premier League side set up the date with the 13-time Ugandan champions after eliminating Botswana’s Orapa United on away goals rule.

Following 2-1 defeat in the first leg, AS Kigali won the reverse fixture 1-0 at Nyamirambo to win the tie.

Nigerian forward Abubaker Lawal scored the winner in the second half.

JUST IN.



KCCA FC to play AS Kigali in the First Round of CAF Confederation Cup.



1st leg 22/23rd December (Kigali – Rwanda)



2nd leg 5/6th January 2021 (Kampala – Uganda) #CAFCC @CAF_Online pic.twitter.com/JhvGC8wrKh — KCCA FC (@KCCAFC) December 6, 2020

KCCA will play away first on December 22/23 before hosting the return match in the first week of January 2021.

The aggregate winner will then play one of the losing sides from the Caf Champions League first round ties.

KCCA will be looking at playing at the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup for only the second time after doing so in 2017.