The testing of COVID-19 has officially started among the Masaza team players and officials at the Bulange gardens in Mengo, Kampala on Monday, 7th December 2020.

The exercise is among the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) done in compliance to the regulations set by the Government, National Council of Sports (NCS) as well as the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) before having any football competition as a mitigation tool to tame the deadly pandemic.

Five teams in the Butikiro group comprising of the defending champions Bulemeezi, Mawogola, Buluuri, Singo and Butambala had their players and officials tested.

The chairman of the Masaza Cup local organizing committee Sulaiman Ssejjengo closely monitored as the samples were collected from the players and officials.

The testing for COVID-19 is mandatory for every player and official who will station at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru for the Masaza Cup 2020-21

“We have had a tranquil exercise of testing the players and officials from the Butikiro group. The testing continues on Tuesday and Wednesday for the match officials and other necessary staff who will camp in Njeru” Ssejjengo disclosed.

The results are expected Thursday ahead of the teams’ travel to the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru for the final training sessions on Friday.

Positive results will imply the affected party shall be not be able travel to Njeru for the championship that will be officially opened by His Majesty the King of Buganda Kingdom, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda II as Bulemeezi face off against Butambala.

“We are set for the opening match against Butambala. The training has been good and expect a good game” Simon Peter Mugerwa, head coach at Bulemeezi stated.

Besides testing, other SOP’s as regular hand washing, physical social distancing, sanitizing and wearing of face masks at all times have been emphasized.

