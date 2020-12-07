FUFA Referees’ Appointments Committee has confirmed the match officials that will take charge of games on Match Day two.
Match Day two of the 2020/21 Uganda Premier League season will have seven games with the fixture involving Champions Vipers SC and Express FC postponed.
Five games will be played on Tuesday, 8th December 2020 with the other two coming the next day.
Below is the breakdown of the appointments;
Tuesday, 8th December 2020
KCCA FC vs Onduparaka FC – Lugogo
Centre Referee: Mashood Ssali
First Assistant: Ronald Katenya
Second Assistant: Steven Kimayo
Fourth Official: Hamza Katende
Referees Assessor: Ali Wasswa
Tuesday, 8th December 2020
MYDA vs Police FC -King George Stadium, Tororo
Centre Referee: William Oloya
First Assistant: Samuel Mbabali
Second Assistant: Charles Zziwa
Fourth Official: Umar Mukisa
Referees Assessor: Yusuf Awuye
Tuesday, 8th December 2020
Busoga United FC vs BUL FC – FUFA Technical Centre
Centre Referee:Asadu Semere
First Assistant: Lee Okello
Second Assistant: Malex Nakitto Nkumbi
Fourth Official: Robert Donney
Referees Assessor: Ajab Waiswa
Tuesday, 8th December 2020
Wakiso Giants FC vs Kyetume FC – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium
Centre Referee: Ronald Kirangwa
First Assistant: Gilbert Ngyendo
Second Assistant: Dorcus Atuhairwe
Fourth Official: Joseph Ochan
Referees Assessor: Kalifan Kanakulya
Tuesday, 8th December 2020
URA FC vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC – Arena of Visions
Centre Referee: Alex Muhabi
First Assistant: Issa Masembe
Second Assistant: Robson Atusinguza
Fourth Official: Diana Murungi
Referees Assessor: Rosbell Rwamuyamba
Wednesday, 9th December 2020
SC Villa vs Mbarara City FC – Bombo Military Barracks Ground
Centre Referee:Siraj Mpyangu
First Assistant: Emmanuel Okudra
Second Assistant: Juma Osire
Fourth Official: Henry Byaruhanga
Referees Assessor: Rehmah K Nansubuga
Wednesday, 9th December 2020
Kitara FC vs UPDF FC – Kavumba Recreation Center
Centre Referee: Muzamiru Waiswa
First Assistant: Dick Okello
Second Assistant: Khalid Muyaga
Fourth Official: George Nkurunziza
Referees Assessor: David Davis Katabira