

FUFA Referees’ Appointments Committee has confirmed the match officials that will take charge of games on Match Day two.



Match Day two of the 2020/21 Uganda Premier League season will have seven games with the fixture involving Champions Vipers SC and Express FC postponed.



Five games will be played on Tuesday, 8th December 2020 with the other two coming the next day.



Below is the breakdown of the appointments;



Tuesday, 8th December 2020

KCCA FC vs Onduparaka FC – Lugogo



Centre Referee: Mashood Ssali

First Assistant: Ronald Katenya

Second Assistant: Steven Kimayo

Fourth Official: Hamza Katende

Referees Assessor: Ali Wasswa

Tuesday, 8th December 2020

MYDA vs Police FC -King George Stadium, Tororo



Centre Referee: William Oloya

First Assistant: Samuel Mbabali

Second Assistant: Charles Zziwa

Fourth Official: Umar Mukisa

Referees Assessor: Yusuf Awuye

Tuesday, 8th December 2020

Busoga United FC vs BUL FC – FUFA Technical Centre



Centre Referee:Asadu Semere

First Assistant: Lee Okello

Second Assistant: Malex Nakitto Nkumbi

Fourth Official: Robert Donney

Referees Assessor: Ajab Waiswa

Tuesday, 8th December 2020

Wakiso Giants FC vs Kyetume FC – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium

Centre Referee: Ronald Kirangwa

First Assistant: Gilbert Ngyendo

Second Assistant: Dorcus Atuhairwe

Fourth Official: Joseph Ochan

Referees Assessor: Kalifan Kanakulya

Tuesday, 8th December 2020

URA FC vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC – Arena of Visions



Centre Referee: Alex Muhabi

First Assistant: Issa Masembe

Second Assistant: Robson Atusinguza

Fourth Official: Diana Murungi

Referees Assessor: Rosbell Rwamuyamba



Wednesday, 9th December 2020

SC Villa vs Mbarara City FC – Bombo Military Barracks Ground



Centre Referee:Siraj Mpyangu

First Assistant: Emmanuel Okudra

Second Assistant: Juma Osire

Fourth Official: Henry Byaruhanga

Referees Assessor: Rehmah K Nansubuga

Wednesday, 9th December 2020

Kitara FC vs UPDF FC – Kavumba Recreation Center



Centre Referee: Muzamiru Waiswa

First Assistant: Dick Okello

Second Assistant: Khalid Muyaga

Fourth Official: George Nkurunziza

Referees Assessor: David Davis Katabira