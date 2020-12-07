Uganda Rugby Cranes star Philip Wokorach has joined an online campaign against Child Sexual Abuse.

Wokorach is partnering with The Remnants Generation for the campaign to ensure that children especially girls remain safe from sexual abuse. The campaign also targets victims of child sexual abuse to provide them with the right social, health, moral, and emotional support.

The campaign aims to create awareness against child sexual abuse and to collect donations in form of funds. These will be used to provide basic necessities for The Remnants Generation shelter located in Busega.

The Remnant Generation is a Christian-based Non-Governmental Organisation that works to rescue & restore the lives of teenage pregnant girls & survivors of sexual abuse.

According to the 1999 World Health Organisation Consultation on Child Abuse Prevention, child sexual abuse is the involvement of a child in sexual activity that he or she does not fully comprehend, is unable to give informed consent to, or for which the child is not developmentally prepared and cannot give consent, or that violates the laws or social taboos of society. These activities include coercion of a child to engage in any unlawful sexual

activity, exploitative use of a child in prostitution or other unlawful sexual

practices, and in pornographic performance and materials.

Child sexual abuse is usually perpetrated by known and trusted caregivers and often occurs repeatedly over extended periods.

A national survey carried out by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development of Uganda in 2018 found that more than 1 in 3 girls and about 1 in 6 boys experienced sexual violence in childhood.

Wokorach, who is based in France where he plies his trade with A.S.B.C Rugby, has rallied the general public and his fellow rugby players to join him in this noble cause.