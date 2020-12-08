Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 2):

Tuesday, 8th December 2020: Busoga United Vs BUL – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (4:30 PM)

The reality is; the titanic clash between Busoga United and BUL has come so early in the season.

It is only the second game for the two clubs in the box and the epic clash is here in the derby day.

This is one game that the respective sides would wish to lose. It is always tense, competitive, charged up and well contested.

The famous Busoga (Jinja) derby is here with Busoga United hosting the first leg at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

On the opening day, Busoga United suffered a 3-0 humiliation away to UPDF at the Bombo Army Barracks play ground.

BUL, on the other hand earned a pick during the 2 all draw off 10 man SC Villa at the Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe, Jinja.

Results for the two teams on match day one aside, the contest will present a different competitive plat-form altogether.

Even Wani (left) in action for Busoga United against BUL during the Jinja derby. last season

First things first, Busoga will be out to avoid a second consecutive slip with the season at its infantry stage.

Players as South Sudan’s international Ivan Wani, goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa, Sharif Kimbowa, Douglas Muganga, George Kasonko, Isma Mugulusi and the like, Abbey Kikomeko’s side will face a side that has always presented a challenge (regardless of the results).

BUL will for the second match in the 2020-21 season miss their head coach Arthur Kyesimira who traveled with the Uganda U-17 national team to Rwanda for the CECAFA U-17 championship.

In Kyesimira’s absence, former Uganda Cranes, SC Villa and Police midfielder Dan Mubiru will carry on the mantle.

BUL’s Joseph Ssemujju was man of the match against SC Villa on match day one

BUL has quite a number of exciting players who will vie competitively.

Ibrahim Mugulusi at BUL will line up against his biological brother Isma in what will also look as an exciting battle.

Other BUL players of substance will include; Richard Wandyaka, Musa “Simba” Esenu, Aggrey Madoi, striker Anwar Ntege, Joseph Ssemujju, Walter Ochora, Ambrose Kirya and many others.

The game will be handled by Asadu Semere as the centre referee. Lee Okello and Malex Nakitto Nkumbi are the first and second assistant referees respectively.

Robert Donney is the fourth official and Ajab Waiswa the referee’s assessor.

Match Officials:

Centre Referee: Asadu Semere

First Assistant: Lee Okello

Second Assistant: Malex Nakitto Nkumbi

Fourth Official: Robert Donney

Referees Assessor: Ajab Waiswa