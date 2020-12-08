Masaza Cup 2020-21:

Official Opening Match – Saturday, 12th December 2020

Bulemeezi Vs Butambala (Butikiro Group)

*At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (3:30 PM)

The mandatory testing for COVID-19 ahead of the 2020-21 Masaza Cup continued for the second day running at the Bulange Gardens in Mengo, Kampala on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

The tournament local organizing committee members, players and officials from Mawogola Ssaza team, Satellite media group officials, media personnel, referees and other essential staff were all tested during a smooth exercise conducted by professional health workers from the Ministry of Health.

This followed the first batch of players and players from Bulemeezi, Buluuri, Singo and Butambala who had been tested a day earlier.

Chairman of the organizing committee Sulaiman Ssejjengo was among the people tested.

Ssejjengo hailed the team from the Ministry of Health, the Kingdom of Buganda, sponsors of the tournament (Airtel, Kande Poultry, DFCU Bank and Nabagereka Foundation), Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), National Council of Sports (NCS) as well as all the teams for the positive cooperation to have the tournament held successfully.

“So far, we have had a smooth process of testing the players and officials for COVID-19. As we await the results, I would love to thank the Kingdom of Buganda for making this happen. Together with the sponsors, FUFA, NCS, Ministry of Health and other parties, we anticipate a well-organized tournament” Ssejjengo remarked.

Testing of players and officials is the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) done in compliance to the regulations set by the Government, National Council of Sports (NCS) as well as the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) for a peaceful tournament.

A female staff testing for COVID-19

This was put as a precaution before having any football competition as a mitigation tool to tame the deadly pandemic.

The results are expected Thursday ahead of the teams’ travel to the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru for the final training sessions on Friday.

The five teams in the Butikiro group (Bulemeezi, Mawogola, Buluuri, Singo and Butambala) are expected to report at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru by Friday morning.

His Majesty the King of Buganda Kingdom, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda II will officiate at the opening match as defending champions Bulemeezi lock horns with Butambala in the 3 PM kick off duel.

Mawogola Ssaza secretary Swaibu Mbuga being tested for COVID-19 at the Bulange Gardens, Kampala

Besides testing, other SOP’s as regular hand washing, physical social distancing, sanitizing, constant temperature testing and wearing of face masks at all times have been emphasized.

This year round, all the matches in the tournament will be held at a neutral venue (Njeru) since the 18 teams could not host the games on a home and away basis like it has always been.

With all the matches televised live, spectators who have been barred from the accessing FUFA will have to watch the games on TV.

Bulemeezi is the reigning champion, having won the edition last year after a hard fought 1-0 win against Busiro (in extra time) with South Sudan’s U-20 international Emmanuel Loki scoring the all-important goal.

National team players and those who play in the top tier (Uganda Premier League) as well as the second division (FUFA Big League) are not allowed by the regulations set to feature.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: