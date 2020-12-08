Wakiso Giants 2-2 Kyetume

For the fifth time in six meetings, the tie between Wakiso Giants and Kyetume ended in a draw.

Kyetume thought they could pick their first win (in normal time) against the Purple Sharks when they went two goals up inside five minutes but failed to hold on.

Baker Buyala scored from an easy tap in after Samson Kiirya, playing his first competitive game in 932 days spilled Bruhan Matovu’s ball into his path.

Livingstone Mbabazi’s men doubled the lead in the 15th minute when Saaka Sharif scored another easy goal after getting at the end of a low cross the left.

But the hosts didn’t panic as they continued to dominate proceedings and deservedly got back into the game when Ibrahim Kasule halved the deficit in the 31st minute after good work by Simon Namwanja on the left.

Yasin Mugume then drew the two sides level with a tap in at the far end with Amos Muwonge bagging the assist as the Purple Sharks piled pressure.

Not the result we wanted but good fight back from the boys#PrideOfWakiso#WeArePurpleSharks#WGFCKYE pic.twitter.com/4zj86CV4xy — Wakiso Giants FC (@WakisoGiantsFC) December 8, 2020

Both coaches made changes into the second half but it was Wakiso Giants that dominated but fluffed a number of chances to win the game.

Mugume, substitute Gadafi Wahab and Muwonge all came close for the hosts who also had a penalty shout out turned down when Mugume went down under a challenge from Mujjuzi.

At the opposite end, Buyala with only the keeper to beat shot over the bar to end the game square.

Both teams remain winless this season after drawing all their two games so far.

Match Details

Wakiso Giants: Samson Kiirya (GK) (Derrick Emukule), Geriga Atendele, Simon Namwanja, Hassan Wasswa, Edward Satulo, Lawrence Bukenya, Ibrahim Kasule (Gadafi Wahab), Hassan Ssenyonjo ©, Amos Muwonge, Karim Ndugwa (Rahmat Ssenfuka) and Yasin Mugume

Subs Not Used

Faizul Ibrahim, Muwadda Kateregga, Swaib Mudde and Fahad Kawooya

Goals: Kasule 31’, Mugume 38’

Bookings: Satulo, Wasswa

Kyetume: Joel Mutakubwa (GK), Joshua Kigozi (Henry Olum), Bruhan Matovu, Ben Tahomera, Mustafa Mujjuzi, Deo Isejja (Julius Lule), Baker Buyala (Ezra Kizito Kaaye), Saaka Sharif, Feni Ali (James Ssemambo)

Subs Not Used

Felix Okot

Goals: Buyala 11’, Saaka 15’