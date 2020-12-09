Uganda Premier League (Match Day 2):

Kitara 1-5 UPDF

SC Villa 3-0 Mbarara City

Striker Brian Kalumba scored four goals in UPDF’s 5-1 victory away to Kitara at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso on Wednesday, 9th December 2020.

Another Brian entity, Kayanja had the other as the army side ran rout in the one sided game played behind closed doors.

Peter Lumolo netted Kitara’s consolation, beating an off-side trap to flip the ball through the advancing goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa.

As early as the first minute, Kalumba opened the scoring business with a half volley past goalkeeper Hillington Musoke.

Kalumba was again on the mark on the 10th minute with striking partner Kayanja providing the assist.

Towards the end of the first half, Kalumba completed his hat-trick with a shot off the right flank from an acute angle that bounced off the post to the goal net as UPDF stamped authority to the game.

Lumolo beat a UPDF off-side trap to finish underneath the legs of goalkeeper Wasswa to pull a goal back as the first half ended 3-1.

Upon resumption of the second stanza, Kalumba scored his fourth goal in the game, finishing a well squared cut back from Kayanja.

He was then taken off and on came towering forward Robert Eseru.

The UPDF show continued with a stunning distant shot from Kayanja into the roof of the net, making it the second biggest score-line in the current 2020-21 season after KCCA’s 8-0 humiliation of Arua based side, Onduparaka at Lugogo.

Kalumba took his personal tally to 5 goals in 2 games, same as KCCA’s Brian Aheebwa was also scored 4 times against Onduparaka.

UPDF, like KCCA also has 6 points off 2 matches.