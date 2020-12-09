Wednesday December 9, 2020

Bombo Barracks stadium, 4pm

SC Villa have won all their previous three home games against Mbarara City but coach Edward Kaziba is concentrating on the present and not the past.

The Jogoos come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw with Bul in a game they rallied to pick a point despite having received a send-off when Benson Muhindo was red carded.

On the other hand, the Ankole Lions drew 1-1 with URA at Kakyeeka on the opening day.

“That is a good piece of history but that is in the past now. A lot of things have changed since then; we are going into this game basing on the present conditions not the past,” said Kaziba when asked about the previous home meetings.

Derrick Ndahiro in action

The tactician also believes getting off the mark at home is very important.

“The first home game of the season is always important, and we are fully aware of this. We need to start off our home games with a win.”

“We don’t have any injuries in the team, having passed a last fitness test in our previous fixture; Derrick Ndahiro is now fully fit. Benson Muhindo will sit out this game due to a red card he received on match day one and shot-stopper Saidi Keni remains out as we complete the paper work for licensing. Mohammadi Nsereko also returns to the squad and he is available for selection tomorrow.”

SC Villa will rely on Nicholas Kabonge, Emmanuel Wasswa and new signing Julius Ogwang for inspiration while Mbarara City will look to former SC Villa striker Bashir Mutanda for goals.

Villa won last season’s corresponding fixture 3-1 at Namboole.