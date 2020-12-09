Jinja based Uganda Premier League entity BUL Football Club officially unveiled Uganda U-20 national team (Hippos) defender Kenneth Semakula.

The defender crossed from arch-rivals Busoga United and will be expected to make his debut away to Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

Besides playing as a center half and wing back, Semakula can also comfortably play as a holding midfielder.

He was part of the Hippos squad that won the CECAFA U20 tournament in Arusha, Tanzania and qualified to the AFCON U20 in Mauritania next year.

Other new signings:

Other new recruits at the club include Peter Onzima, Ibrahim Mugulusi, Aggrey Madoi, Davis Mutebi (goalkeeper), Ramadhan Dudu, Paul Mbaziira, Reagan Kalyowa, Douglas Bithum, Anwaru Mustafa Ntege, Simon Peter Oketch and Kenneth Kibbale.

In their official opener, BUL rallied from behind to earn a pick during the 2 all draw against Sports Club Villa at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe in Jinja.

During the second game, BUL hammered their traditional arch rivals Busoga 3-1 during the derby day in a match where Joseph Ssemujju starred with a hat-trick.

Busoga United’s consolation came from midfielder Jeromy Kirya.

BUL will travel to UPDF at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe in their next encounter on Saturday, 12th December 2020.